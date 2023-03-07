Louth U20s in need of a confidence booster ahead of Leinster opener against Offaly

As the Louth players trudged off the field at St Mary’s Park on Saturday, one parent remarked at how despondent they appeared on their way to the dressing room, coming across the field in pods with the team management for company.

Christy Grimes, Derek Walsh and co have work to do to restore the confidence and belief of their players over the next fortnight as they bid to prepare for what Offaly will throw their way in Stabannon on March 21.

The absence of Tadhg McDonnell was keenly felt as Louth struggled to mount sustained or line-breaking attacks in Monaghan, but the 18-year-old cannot be relied upon alone to spear incisions in other defences.

Liam Flynn and Kieran McArdle were very positive and dangerous in their play during last season’s loss to the Faithful but neither are performing with the same spark or vigour at the moment.

Likewise with Beanón Corrigan, whose reversion into a more defensive position was a two-fold ploy designed to both clog up a backline that had been conceding goals and then to free up the powerful Geraldines mover to come forth from deep.

The issue is, however, that Louth cannot amass the territory they require enough in matches to give their pacey runners the opportunities to convert while at full tilt. Full-forward Tom Matthews has sticky hands, the type of exemplary dexterity that you would associate with a Ciarán Kilkenny, but he is too often cut adrift from teammates when he receives the ball and when he is supported, he does be too far out the field for his lay-off to lead to anything significant.

Seán Reynolds is being placed at centre-back, another troublesome breach which the coaching ticket is trying to satisfactorily fill. The Stabannon Parnells clubman is not a natural defender and is only regaining his sharpness, but where else can they deploy him? That is the issue. For all the talent that is in this squad, there is a deficit of specialists in certain areas, particularly at the back.

Ardee St Marys’ Seán Callaghan got his chance at midfield for the final quarter against Monaghan. He appears to be vying with Daniel Reilly for a place alongside Dara McDonnell, who has a great burden on his shoulders in trying to carry Louth from the middle to the final third.

But all of these structural and tactical observations are immaterial unless the players can be inspired to meet Offaly, Dublin and Wicklow head on. That is management’s task.