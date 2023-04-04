Louth U20s in last chance saloon as they face Wicklow in Stabannon

The Louth minor team which drew with Offaly in the first round of the Leinster U20 Championship in Stabannon recently. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

If the Louth minors of 2019 taught Wee aficionados nothing else it was to never take a Wicklow challenge lightly again.

In the baking sunshine of Aughrim, the county’s 2002 vintage, which included Conal McCaul and Peter Lynch, two current senior team stars, baked and lost by 23 points to bow out of Leinster contention with the dampest of whimpers.

None of that bears any relevance to Tuesday night’s meeting with the Garden natives in round three of the provincial U20 championship where both counties can secure advancement to the knockout stage.

Louth have one point from their two games whereas Wicklow defeated Offaly last week to put themselves in control of their own destiny. However, the pair both another major opportunity and given neither have particularly auspicious records at the U20 grade, a championship victory is not to be sniffed at.

Home advantage ought to favour Louth, although Wicklow are arriving as a relatively unknown quantity given the counties didn’t meet in the Leinster minor championship between 2020 and 2022.

The Garden men went relatively close to Dublin in round one but then a late goal was all that really took the comprehensive look off the scoreline and reduced the closing margin to two points. Similarly, there was a last gasp major in the Reds’ opener, only it wasn’t in their favour and saw them mugged of a point as Offaly drew level.

Although, the manner of the loss at Parnell Park last week will test the morale and mentality of the Louth players. Will it galvanise them and cause an emphatic response? That is the key question.