Louth U20s fall to gutting loss in Offaly

Call it heartbreak, or acute disappointment, or gut-wrenching, or whatever dictionary term you like. As one Louth supporter mentioned after the game, “they spent so long preparing and now it’s just over”.

That’s the cut and thrust of championship football, especially when you fall short. Though all the readying certainly wasn’t wasted as this was the Reds’ best display since the U20 grade came into existence five years ago and absolutely restores pride.

They were better than All-Ireland champions Offaly for longer at a packed Faithful fields but were brutally punished for errors, while the hosts’ superior conditioning was a decisive variable.

Kieran McArdle (St Bride’s), Ben Collier (St Joseph’s), Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets), Beanon Corrigan (Geraldines), Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets) and goalkeeper Josh Finlay (St Kevin’s) were excellent in a controlled Wee display that, it must be said, relied upon fine long-range conversions for scores.

Offaly, on the other hand, were lethally slick with their attacking weaves and only for two outstanding Finlay saves, an Evan Maher block and a gaping miss, would have hit the net furthermore.

McArdle was unfortunate with two goal attempts before, after captain Carl Gillespie was beaten to the ball by the outstanding Lee Pearson, the Faithful drove up the field and Darragh Flynn slid to the net.

The second concession – Keith O’Neill from a penalty – was hugely avoidable, Ronan McBride the culpable party after lifting the ball off the ground.

Trailing 2-4 to 0-9 at the break, Louth flew into the second half, but their inability to get close enough to goal was always likely to prove costly.

They led eight minutes into the second half and were level inside the final quarter at a time where several players collapsed with cramp.

And then the killer blow. Morgan Tynan’s rampant run and pass for substitute Jamie Guing, whose neat dispatch was inevitable.

The game was there and then it was gone. The story of Louth in championship football, it seems.

Offaly: Sean O’Toole; Tom Hyland, Diarmuid Finneran, Lee Pearson; Geordie O’Meara, John Furlong, Jay Sheerin; Morgan Tynan 0-3 (2f), Adam Strong 0-1; Cormac Delaney 0-1, Harry Plunkett 0-1f, Marcas Dalton; Fionn Dempsey, Keith O’Neill 1-0 pen, Darragh Flynn 1-0. Subs: Cathal Ryan for O’Meara (HT), Jamie Guing 1-1 for Plunkett (36), Dylan Kilmurry for Hyland (43).

Louth: Josh Finlay; Mark Holohan, Paraic McKenny, Ronan McBride; James McDonnell, Peter Lynch, Cian Sands; Beanon Corrigan 0-2 (0-1 45), Evan Maher 0-1; Brian Brady 0-2, Ben Collier 0-2, Kieran McArdle; Carl Gillespie 0-1, Kyle McElroy 0-4 (2f, 1m), Sean Reynolds. Subs: Liam Flynn for Gillespie (HT), Dylan McKeown 0-1 for Sands (50), Cillian Taaffe for Holohan (60).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)