Louth U20s disappoint in league opener as Westmeath’s son of a Clare legend runs riot

Senan Baker, son of former Clare hurler Ollie Baker, played for Westmeath against Louth seniors, and Páraic McKenny, during the recent O'Byrne Cup. Picture: Sportsfile

Louth’s defeat in their U20 season opener was largely due to the excellence of a son of a Clare hurling legend at Kinnegad on Saturday afternoon.

Senan Baker, whose father, Ollie, won two All-Ireland medals with the Banner in the 1990s but now lives in the Caulry catchment of Westmeath, hit 1-9 in the counties’ underage meeting just over a month after playing at centre-forward in the seniors’ O’Byrne Cup clash in Darver.

Each of his nine points may have been from frees, though his general influence was significant and his goal at the beginning of the second half put the winners back in front after Louth had rallied towards the end of the opening period to retire to tea with a 0-9 to eight advantage.

It was a chastening outing for Louth’s defenders, the full-back line in particular. While the Westmeath inside trio – which also included Brian Cooney, son of ex-Westmeath manager Jack Cooney, of the host club – were being fed with a lush supply of ball, the receivers were under limited pressure when the leather arrived and only for some good fortune, with goalkeeper Dylan Cassidy producing two fine saves and the woodwork coming to the Wee rescue, the outcome could have been much bleaker.

This wasn’t the only area where Louth struggled badly. Indeed, aside from Tadhg McDonnell, Kieran McArdle, who was stationed far too deep, and the excellent Dara McDonnell at midfield, the Christy Grimes/Derek Walsh-managed outfit were disappointing. Naomh Máirtín youngster Darragh Dorian livened up the attack in the second half but was fighting a forlorn battle.

In fairness, neither Tom Matthews nor Liam Flynn got the quantity or quality of delivery that they required from the outfielders and too many times Louth players lost the ball while trying to overpower challenges as opposed to locating the space in behind by foot or spreading the ball around contact.

There appears to be an absence of a playmaker and that must be addressed by the coaching team moving forth as, ultimately, a return of just six points from play will not be sufficient in many, if any, matches of a championship nature.

DECENT EFFORT

Louth will have counted themselves relatively fortunate to have been ahead by the minimum at the interval given the majority of goalmouth action unfolded at the target being guarded by Cassidy, while Dylan Murtagh had a major ruled out for square ball after a scramble. The Lake men also struck double the number of wides noted by the visitors.

Though the Reds – wearing white for the affair – did convert some nice points on the run through Dara McDonnell, James Rogers, Matthews and Enda O’Neill.

Westmeath upped their game markedly post-interval, however, as Baker came to the fore. And yet Louth had whittled the deficit back to just two when, with 16 minutes to play, Seán Leech rolled in a second goal having blatantly overcarried in the process.

But Wee protests fell on the deaf ears of referee Fergal Smyth, whose manner and aggressive tone when speaking to both players and mentors made a mockery of the slogan printed on his shoulder – ‘give respect get respect’.

Though he certainly didn’t deny Louth on a day where the better team prevailed by a fair margin.

WESTMEATH: Michael Lynam; Cian Lee, Tom Cloonan, Sam Smyth; Jack Geoghegan, Tom Kelleher, Daniel Scahill; Dylan Murtagh, Ben Killian; Seán Leech 1-1, Danny McCartan 0-1, Matthew Whittaker 0-2 (1m); Brian Cooney, Shane Hanley 0-2, Senan Baker 1-9 (0-9f). Subs: Podge Quinn for Cooney (HT), Liam Daly 0-1 for Scahill (HT), Toby Conteh for Leech (46), Shane Corcoran for Whittaker (48), Tadhg Baker for Lee (58), William Reynolds for Hanley (60), Oliver McNamara for S Baker (60).

LOUTH: Dylan Cassidy; Mark Holohan, Cillian Taaffe, Fionn Tipping; Tadhg McDonnell 0-1, Owen Murphy, Aaron McGlew; Beanón Corrigan 0-1 (1 45), Dara McDonnell 0-5 (4f); Enda O’Neill 0-1, Kieran McArdle 0-6 (5f), James Rogers 0-1; Liam Flynn, Tom Matthews 0-1, Seán Reynolds. Subs: Cameron Maher for Murphy (27), Ben Gartlan for Rogers (HT), Darragh Dorian for O’Neill (HT), Cian Connor for Reynolds (49), Seán Callaghan for Corrigan (54).

REFEREE: Fergal Smyth (Offaly).