Louth U20 star Kieran McArdle looking to cap a whirlwind six months with a championship victory against Offaly

Kieran McArdle is Louth U20s' top-scorer this season and will be looked to for registers in the Leinster clash with Offaly. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Kieran McArdle has gone from a mammy’s boy to a college boy in the year since starring on the Louth U20 team that was heartbreakingly knocked out of the Leinster Championship by Offaly.

The Knockbridge man, who is in the first year of an arts degree in Maynooth, shone for both club and county in 2022, which led to a call-up by Mickey Harte to senior training before Christmas.

Therefore, his schedule was fairly hectic given that he also lined out for his university on the way to freshers’ Division 1 league glory and a championship final appearance against DCU, for whom Louth teammate Kyle McElroy was involved.

“It’s been busy, juggling between college work to coming back and getting your meals ready,” said McArdle, whose uncle, Benny McArdle, was on the Louth team that sampled provincial U21 glory in 1978.

“It’s been about having everything prepared. It’s all been a big difference to last year when it was fine and I had mam to help me out with the meals.

“But it’s been a great experience, being with the seniors, and getting involved with lads who are hopefully pushing for Division 1.

“When I was there, I wanted to be playing games and to prove myself, but Mickey Harte has a lot of experience and I’m sure he knows when the right time will be for me. Hopefully I’ll get a chance next year to go in again but, since then, it’s been back to focussing on the U20 championship and all eyes are on that.”

The 19-year-old, who memorably scored four goals in a minor championship match against Laois in 2021, is Louth’s top-scorer at U20 level this season and carries a major portion of the scoring burden into Tuesday night’s clash with the Faithful.

Harry Plunkett and Tom Hyland, both members of the Offaly team that took on the Reds last term, remain eligible this time around and McArdle knows them well from his involvement with Maynooth.

But, despite failing to pick up a win in the Philly McGuinness Cup and knowing the quality that Offaly possess, the St Bride’s attacker is determined to progress in the championship, where Louth subsequently face Dublin and Wicklow in what is the first year of the round-robin format.

“The game was there for the taking last year and we were unfortunate,” he added.

“Towards the end of the game, we didn’t finish strongly enough and I feel as though the lads are taking that on board this year. We don’t want to be letting Offaly – or any of the teams who we play in the championship – push away from us.

“We saw that we were able to put it up to them last year even though they were coming off winning the All-Ireland the year before. We’ll take that into this year, we won’t be afraid to play against them. We’re confident going into the game that we can perform and go further in the competition.

“The league was disappointing because we know we’re capable of a lot more. The training sessions have been good with Derek and Christy and the Monaghan game was a kind of a wake-up call. Even at training over the past few nights, everything has upped in levels and the response has been good. We’re heading in the right direction, I feel, for the championship.”