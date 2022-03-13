Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Louth U20 hurlers qualify for All-Ireland B Championship

Louth 3-13 Cavan 1-8

Louth U20s. Expand

Close

Louth U20s.

Louth U20s.

Louth U20s.

Louth qualified for the U20 All-Ireland B Championship with a comfortable defeat of Cavan at St Brigid’s Park, Dowdallshill, on Saturday afternoon.

Brian Brady’s outfit will face Wicklow – the only team to have beaten them this year – on the weekend after next seeking a quarter-final place against Roscommon. 

Yet again, Naomh Moninne’s Conor Murphy and Tom Mathews of St Kevin’s led the scoring charge for the Reds, who led 2-10 to 1-4 at half-time. 

The defence was strong across the fixture and full-back Conor Whyte even managed to get in on the scoring act. 

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Senior panellists Josh Murtagh and Seán Magill got crucial game-time, with the latter especially impressive at midfield. 

Louth: Josh Murtagh; Aaron McGuinness-Smith, Conor Whyte 0-1, Aaron Smith; Paddy Wherley, Brendan Prendergast, Paddy Keane; Seán Magill, Luke Matthews; Seamus Reid, Conor Murphy 3-2, Sam Phelan; Ciarán Walsh, Tom Mathews 0-10, Conor Lee

Subs: Jack Mulvihill, Aidan O’Brien

Privacy