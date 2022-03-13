Louth U20 hurlers qualify for All-Ireland B Championship

Louth qualified for the U20 All-Ireland B Championship with a comfortable defeat of Cavan at St Brigid’s Park, Dowdallshill, on Saturday afternoon.

Brian Brady’s outfit will face Wicklow – the only team to have beaten them this year – on the weekend after next seeking a quarter-final place against Roscommon.

Yet again, Naomh Moninne’s Conor Murphy and Tom Mathews of St Kevin’s led the scoring charge for the Reds, who led 2-10 to 1-4 at half-time.

The defence was strong across the fixture and full-back Conor Whyte even managed to get in on the scoring act.

Senior panellists Josh Murtagh and Seán Magill got crucial game-time, with the latter especially impressive at midfield.

Louth: Josh Murtagh; Aaron McGuinness-Smith, Conor Whyte 0-1, Aaron Smith; Paddy Wherley, Brendan Prendergast, Paddy Keane; Seán Magill, Luke Matthews; Seamus Reid, Conor Murphy 3-2, Sam Phelan; Ciarán Walsh, Tom Mathews 0-10, Conor Lee

Subs: Jack Mulvihill, Aidan O’Brien