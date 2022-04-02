Louth U20 hurlers exit All-Ireland B Championship

The scoreline does not make happy reading to followers of the small ball game in Louth but it is not the true story of the game. Everyone knows the saying that ‘goals win games’ but for long periods of this game the young hurlers of Louth proved a good match for opponents Wicklow in this All-Ireland U20 B Championship clash in Darver last Tuesday night.

There is no denying that Wicklow deserved to win this game but with several of their goals, particularly in the second half, of the very soft variety to say the least, the final result will have flattered the Garden County who progress to a quarter-final clash with Roscommon.

Was this the strongest Louth team available to manager Brian Brady and his selectors? Its questionable when you consider that from the four clubs in the county a total of 10 of the starting 15 all came from one, Naomh Moninne. This is testament to the good work being done by the Dundalk club but questions the commitment of others, particularly dual players who in some cases did not make themselves available for selection.

The opening quarter of the game proved to be a very close affair with just one point separating the teams after the 15 minutes, at which point a floodlight failure at the Centre of Excellence led to a delay of some 20 minutes before the lighting was restored.

In that opening period, a brace of pointed frees from full-forward Tom Mathews and a good point from play from Fionn Cumiskey had the home side trailing by 0-4 to 0-3 before the lights went out.

When normal service resumed, it was Wicklow who upped the tempo with their full-forward and top-scorer Eoin Kavanagh grabbing a quick brace of goals. Mathews kept his side in touch with a good, long-range free from inside his own half before he accounted for his fourth of this opening half when the hard-working Conor Murphy was fouled, leaving the home side trailing at the break by 2-5 to 0-5.

The visitors extended their lead on the resumption with points from Kavanagh, Owen Young and a third goal form substitute James French. Louth responded with points from Sam Phelan (free) and Murphy to leave their side trailing by 3-5 to 0-7 on 42 minutes.

Kavanagh completed his hat-trick in their very next attack and the match was over as a contest on 47 minutes when a 65-metre free from Young was misjudged by the ’keeper Josh Murtagh, ending up in the back of the net for goal number five.

In the time that remained both teams emptied their substitute benches as Wicklow took their tally of goals to nine with another from lively Young and two from substitute Charlie Cruise.

WICKLOW: Billy Molloy; John Young, Dylan Byrne, Darren Riley; Conor Manifold, Brandon Ryan 0-1, James McGing; Tommy Collins, Cormac Byrne; John Toomey, Torna Mulcroney 0-1, Owen Young 1-5 (0-4f); Dan Redmond 2-1, Eoin Kavanagh 3-2, PJ O’Connor 0-1. Subs: James French 1-0 for O’Connor, Eoin Byrne for Byrne, Cormac Redmond for Riley, Charlie Cruise 2-0 for Kavanagh, Sam Gough for Toomey.

LOUTH: Josh Murtagh; Aaron McGuinness Smith, Conor Whyte, Ronan Reid; Paddy Wherley, Brendan Prendergast, Paddy Keane; Seán Magill, Fionn Cumiskey 0-2; Jake McNamara, Conor Murphy 0-1, Sam Phelan 0-1f; Ciarán Walsh, Tom Mathews 0-6 (4f), Aidan O’Brien. Subs: Zac Lennon for Keane, Conor Lee for O’Brien, Seamus Reid for Reid, Tiernan McKenna-Byrne for Walsh.

REFEREE: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).