Louth U17s have the talent and breeding to go far as they target a first Leinster minor title victory since 1953

What was it that was written on these pages a couple of weeks ago? That underage duels with Dublin often indicate the potential in a group of Louth players. Well, after the U20s failed to raise a gallop at Parnell Park in their championship clash, the minors are now getting a similar opportunity to establish their credentials.

This is arguably the most exciting Louth minor team for a considerable period of time given they enter the Leinster hunt as one of the fancied sides based on their landslide victory in the Gerry Reilly Cup last season, becoming the first Wee side to lift the prestigious Oldcastle title.

Meath and Dublin teams of recent years have backed up triumphs at U16 level with provincial successes up the grades and that is a trend which the Wee boys will be hopeful of following. Although, the opposition will be much stronger now that the Fr Larry Murray Cup is on offer.

It was in this round last year that Louth were humiliated by Dublin in Stabannon, scoring just twice over the hour and conceding a cricket score. Adam Gillespie and Dylan Shevlin, the team’s leading attackers, were in the full-forward line on that chastening afternoon so preparation for a minor championship will not be unknown to them, unlike the majority of their teammates.

That said, there is a significant portion of the panellists who have developed big-game experience. Lorcan Buckley (St Mary’s), Gillespie (St Mary’s), Micheál Reid (Hunterstown Rovers) and Seán Flynn (Mattock Rangers) each performed major roles in Ardee Community School’s Leinster B championship victory and subsequent Lennon Cup annexation. Their leadership will be very important along the way.

What this Louth team does have, in contrast to previous years, is size and conditioning. Conor McGinty, the O Raghallaighs clubman, is a behemoth at midfield and a natural fielder, while Shevlin, up the field, has Daniel Flynn-like qualities with his elegance and skillset. Although, it is hoped that the Stabannon Parnells prospect, whose twin, Ryan, is also in contention to play, will do a hell of a lot better than the Kildare forward did in Ardee recently.

Reid went off early in last year’s Gerry Reilly final but he is a force of nature in the way he plays, an unassuming powerhouse who is comfortable in possession and able to lead the defence from his natural centre-half berth. He was vice-captain and took over the leader’s mantle from the injured Pádraic Tinnelly (Dundalk Gaels) for last August’s decider.

​

RIVALRY

There is a great rivalry starting to develop for the goalkeeper’s position with Tiernan Markey, who would jump in the way of a marauding tank if that is what it took to stop the ball, challenging long-term No1 Cian O’Donoghue keenly for a place between the posts. Current Louth ’keeper, James Califf, who is a selector under the management of David Reid and Johnny Clerkin, has been putting both boys through their paces in preparation for the forthcoming challenges.

Whoever is selected, with McGinty potentially being paired with Paul Galvin of Newtown Blues, the options they will have off the kicking tee are hugely attractive with both midfielders aggressive and committed to gobbling up ball that sails in the air.

And with the dynamic, powerful St Joseph’s pair – Cormac McKeown and Pearse Grimes-Murphy – on the flanks, and possibly a Shevlin on another wing, Louth have an abundance of options on restarts, and a fearsome degree of pace.

For Grimes-Murphy, Gillespie, Shane Lennon and rocket-quick Jack Healy at centre-forward, Louth certainly don’t lack for speed, with Flynn no slouch inside either. And sure we didn’t even get to see Conor Mac Criosta, grandson of the great Newtown Blues and Louth player Danny Nugent, in action a year ago. A talented basketballer who has represented Ireland on the court, the Drogheda-native has been nursing an injury recently but it is hoped that he will recover in time to feature over the campaign.

Ultimately, this is a Louth team that is bolstered by players from a range of very strong club teams. This season’s domestic minor championship promises to be one of the most entertaining and open there has ever been with up to six clubs having the raw material to launch a victory charge.

Ardee St Mary’s and Newtown Blues are incredibly strong and have vied for superiority for much of the way up. Between them, they provide 10 squad members, five each.

Although, Cooley Kickhams, having reached the U15 championship final against Blues two years ago, are decent as well and offer Jason Brady, who is a fine cut of a chap, for selection. While both St Joseph’s and St Fechin’s, who played out a thrilling U16 league decider in Darver last autumn, have two players involved each.

And Gaels, with Liam Coleman, Tinnelly and Tony McDonnell, who were important forwards in the Ramparts club’s cause en route to the minor championship final last October, have a fine side as well.

​

BREEDING

The bloodlines are good in certain cases as well. In addition to Mac Criosta’s solid stock, St Mochtas’ Shane Lennon is the younger brother of senior star Craig Lennon, with St Kevins’ Robbie Matthews being a sibling of current U20 team full-forward, and senior hurling panel member, Tom Matthews.

The Shevlin twins’ father is Aidan Shevlin, a serial Joe Ward winner with Stabannon who wore the red jersey as well. Liam Coleman is the son of David Coleman, Brian McDonnell parents Tony McDonnell (both ex-Gaels and Louth), and Shayne Soraghan’s mother, Róisín (née Hanlon), won a drawer full of medals with Cooley and Louth back in the day.

Gillespie, who is the team captain, is the third in his house to play for Louth minors, following on from Conor, who was a key forward in the Wayne Kierans-managed outfit that reached the 2017 Leinster U18 final, and Carl, a Wee minor in 2018 and 2019. Both of his elder brothers went on to represent their county at U20 and won senior championship medals with the St Mary’s club last season.

Two-time SFC-winner with St Joseph’s, Enda McKeown’s eldest son, Cormac, is a hugely promising player and was recently conferred with a Lennon Cup All-Star for his displays in the St Mary’s College colours.

And Seán Flynn is the younger sibling of Liam Flynn, who was a Wee minor in 2021 and has lined out for the U20s in each of the past two campaigns. Cian Spaight, Geraldines, is the grandson of former Louth County Board chairman John Lynch.

You can’t beat breeding. Question is, can Louth beat the Dubs?