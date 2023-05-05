Louth to nominate Páirc Tailteann in Navan as home venue for All-Ireland qualifier

Conor Grimes of Louth celebrates with county board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick after the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Westmeath and Louth at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Louth will nominate Páirc Tailteann in Navan to host their home qualifier in the All-Ireland series, it has been confirmed.

County executive officials confirmed the switch having previously stated that DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, would hold any championship fixture required.

If the Reds are successful in the Leinster SFC final against Dublin, they will play Roscommon at the Boyneside venue, while Cork would be the 'home' opposition should Louth be beaten in the provincial decider.

Referring to the county team's progression under Mickey Harte's tutelage, treasurer Aidan Berrill told last Tuesday night's sitting of the committee that it was "costing a small fortune" to fund Louth sides with "nothing being spared".

"Thankfully, it is paying dividends on the field and we have potentially four more massive games to come, but, to dine at the top table, it has to be underpinned by finance and investment in coaching".

Both chairman Peter Fitzpatrick and Berrill said that any donations towards training funds would be greatly appreciated, while they made similar pleas in relation to money for the stadium.

On that particular project, it was added that tenders are due back in the next three weeks and that seven more €400,000 lumps from the IIP funding were to be received in the coming days.

A meeting with Croke Park's finance committee is pencilled in for May 25 where the GAA's offering will be laid bare.

"I understand that it's frustrating but it's all like a jigsaw puzzle and will fall into place," said Fitzpatrick.

Meanwhile, there are moves at play to reform a Louth supporters' club, named Club Lú. Assistant treasurer Damien McCann is active on the initiative and told the delegation that they were seeking an overall sponsor and that members could pay into the club in return for various perks, such as exclusive merchandise, content and draws.

REFEREES

Referees' administrator Peter Sage issued another plea for clubs to show respect towards whistlers by protecting them from abuse. He said three suspensions had recently been handed out and that three clubs had been fined a minimum of €500. He added that 10 adult matches had already been conceded this year and some at only an hour's notice, which he termed "a poor reflection" on Gaelic games in the county.

The Sean O'Mahony's clubman also explained details of Croke Park's latest plan to improve the standard of refereeing. Assessors have been done away with and are set to be replaced by 'advisors' who can complete a course and provide feedback on an official's performance.