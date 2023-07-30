Louth supporters ‘Up for the match’ in aid of training fund

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

Peter, Peter, Harry and Philippa McGrane with Tommy Durnin and Conall McKeever at the All-Ireland Football Final preview night in The Imperial Hotel in aid of the offical Louth Players Fund. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

On Friday night I headed for the Imperial Hotel for the All Ireland football Preview night in aid of the Louth Players Fund. The event was organised by the players and panel on the night featured GAELIC commentator Brian Carthy, Louth Manager Mickey Harte, former All Ireland winners Barney Rock from Dublin, Oisin McConville from Armagh and Seamus McEneaney.

The night had an ‘Up For The Final’ format where the panel reminisced about the big day, the possible winners and various other stories. This was followed by a monster raffle which saw the top prize being 4 tickets for the final between Kerry and Dublin on the Sunday along with a host of other top prizes.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with players Conall McKeever from Ard Easmuinn and Dan Corcoran from the Geraldines who told me the main organisers of the event were Tommy Durnin and Anthony Williams who had put the package together and had successfully managed to get various businesses on board and were looking forward to a lively night.

Next I met up with Norman McDonnell an O’Connells man from Castlebellingham and Noel Carpenter a Brides man from Knockbridge who told me they were really looking forward to the night and admitted they had loads of questions for the entire panel, everyone except Mickey Harte whom they said can do no wrong!

I then caught up with Declan Woods from St. Malachys in Hackballscross who assure me Dublin were going to be the victors but he didn’t mind because he is Louth’s number one supporter.

After this I got a word with Paul Levins from Hunterstown Rovers who said it was going to be a tough match but he expected Dublin to be the ones with their hands on Sam on Sunday evening. He said he was looking forward to the night because it was something different.

Next I met Louth player Ciaran Byrne from the Mochtas in Louth Village. He also thought Dublin would be victorious and said the event in the Imperial was a way of giving back to the supporters and was sure to be a great night.

I then managed to get a few words with gaelic games commentator Brian Carthy who said picking a winner was hard to call, but Dublin would possibly shade it for him. He went on to say there would be plenty of commitment from both teams and the spoils would go to the team who wanted it more. He concluded by saying any team who has David Clifford on their panel would have to be seriously considered and every other county team would love to have a player of his calibre in their ranks.

After this I met up with James McGuinness originally from Dunleer but now Greyacre Road who said he’s a Louth supporter through and through. He is delighted that Mickey Harte is at the helm and in the long run, was happy they weren’t promoted to Division 1 saying their senior panel needs to be strengthened from the county’s resources and manager Mickey Harte should be given plenty of time to bring out the best in his players.

Heading for one of the tables I had the pleasure of chatting to Geraldine Maguire from Ardee, Olive and Aisling Kane from Tallanstown who told me they’re all Naomh Martin supporters and were certain Kerry would get their hands on Sam and if they were lucky enough to win the tickets for the All Ireland they’d be straight up to Dublin first thing on Sunday morning.

Just arrived in the door and in great form was Geraldines man Gerard Hoey from Blackrock who told me he’ll be looking forward to extra time, penalties and then a replay to decide this years’ winners. He then introduced me to Marie Lynch from Michael Lynch’s menswear in Clanbrassil Street who is a life long Joes fan living in Darver who told me there would only be one winner on Sunday, Kerry. She went on to say the only question she had for the panel was when will they be starting work on the new stadium? Marie said I should give a mention to Claire and Enda Marry from Knockbridge who would be joining her later.

Making my way through the crowds I then met up with Dreadnots Paddy and Mary Lynch from Clogherhead who were a couple divided on this years’ winner with Paddy backing Kerry and Mary sure the Dubs were going to win. They both couldn’t wait to hear what the panel had to say and were sure they’d be first in Croke Park if they won the raffle.

Not too far away I managed to get a chat with Hunterstown Rovers men Mickey Taaffe and Augustine Carroll both from Hunterstown who said it was probably going to be the Dubs and were also in line for a ticket for the game but were saying nothing more.

After this I met two of the longest serving Louth supporters in Gerry McGee from Aghameen Park and Brian Matthews from Stonetown who agreed it was going to be Dublin win and they would definitely be there bright and early if they won the top prize.

I then met up with Andrew Coleman from Glenwood and Derek McKeown from Ardee who were really looking forward to the panel and the Q&A afterwards. Then I asked Andrew would he go if he won the tickets, he replied “I’ll be first on the 10.20 am train on Sunday morning!”

Next I caught up with Roche man Peadar Begley from Kilcurry who was confident it will be Kerry by two points and he was looking forward to what the panel had to say on the big day.

After this I headed over for a quick word with John Brian Carthy and wife Sarah Marie who were down from Dublin with his dad Brian and were up for making the best of the evening with nephews Thias and Harry Sharkey from Ardee who were with mum Louise and Niall (one of the organisers) and they were really looking forward to a lively night of banter.

I then met up with Naomh Martin supporter Joe Grogan from Monasterboice who was looking forward to what the boys had to say and said it was Kerry all the way for him.

Just arrived in the door and in great form was Joes supporter John Campbell from Dromiskin who was with his dad Michael who said it was Kerry for them, but it was going to be a great night in the Hotel with such an auspicious panel.

Already having taken their seats I then met Dessie, Patricia and Louise Wiseman from Hackballscross who are all Roche supporters and said they were split 50/50 on who was going to be this years’ winner and told me they rarely miss a game in Croke Park and if they won the tickets it would be Fantastic.

Meanwhile up near the bar I met Conor O’Brien originally from Wood Quay in Galway but now living in Dunbin and told me it was going to be Dublin all the way, but wondered how well they’d get on in the future when Pat Gilroy and Stephen Cluxton take over as joint managers? He was then joined by nephew Ciaran Sloan from Faughart who plays with Louth and Roche Emmets and yes, he thought Dublin were ready to take the title again.

I then made my way over to a table where I met a Wolfe Tone family in Peter, Philippa, Peter Jr. and Harry McGrane from Drogheda who were busy filling in raffle tickets in readiness for the big draw who said it was going to be Kerry all the way and yes, they would be the four going, should they win the top prize in the raffle.

Not too long later I then met up with Michael and Mary McKenny from Ardee who said they were looking forward to hearing from the panel, thought the fundraiser is a great idea specially after how well the senior team has advanced under Mr Hart and can only see a positive progression in the years to come.

I then met up with my old mate Owenie Grimes from Bay Estate representing Na Piarsaigh who assured me it would be Dublin but by only a couple of points.

After this I headed over for a word with the St. Marys couple Brendan and Mary Conlon from Ardee who said they’re shouting for Kerry because their goddaughter Linda and husband Niall are back living in ‘the kingdom’ after spending the previous 20 years in America.

Heading for another table I then met up with Nirostaw and Eugeniusz Buczynski who are on holidays from Poland and were with Fr. Peter Murphy who resides over Ardee and Collon parishes so has allegiances with Mattock Rangers, St. Marys, John Mitchells and Hunterstown Rovers! He said if he wins the tickets he’ll be frantically ringing around to see if he can get someone to cover for all his Sunday morning masses so he can cheer on the Dubs.

Next I got a quick word with Mattock Rangers men Paddy Watters and Pat Reid both from Collon who were split between Kerry and Dublin respectively. The lads did mention they may be able to get one ticket for the match and were feeling confident that maybe their sources might even have a second.

Finally, before I departed, I got a word with O’Connell’s men Pearse McGeough and Danny Carr from Kilsaran who were hoping for the Dubs and a draw respectively. They thought the fundraising night was a great idea to support the players specially after the huge improvements the team has made since the arrival of Mickey Harte.