Louth suffer tragic late loss in Ennis as Clare strike at the death for narrow National League victory

Louth felt Conor Grimes was harshly penalised in the build-up to Clare's winning point, which came well beyond the signalled six minutes. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This was the most tragic episode of the ‘Mickey Harte, Louth manager’ series to date. Leading by a point five minutes into second half stoppage time, within 60 seconds, the Reds had conceded twice and lost a match that they had trailed in for less than two minutes of the game’s tenure.

It was an afternoon where all favour appeared to be with the Clare men. Not only did Louth lose midfielder Ciarán Byrne to a serious-looking knee injury after only nine minutes, but the gust grew strongly at Banner backs after half-time and this contributed towards the Reds ceding the impressive control they had over their destiny.

Declan Byrne’s kick-outs were an effective platform for many forays forward until the St Mochta’s clubman was forced to contend with the stiff breeze that rendered short kickouts practically impossible and allowed the physically more imposing Clare side to condense the spaces in which Louth were trying to spring counter-attacks.

And yet only for two hugely questionable calls by Tipperary referee Seán Lonergan, Louth, for all their errors and loose play, would almost certainly have returned up the M7 with a pair of precious points to their credit.

Conor Grimes was a victim of his own incredible strength up the field with the Wee men a point clear and added-time fast elapsing. He was visibly tugged to the deck and, so, with no free pending, he offloaded with a clear striking action. Yet he was penalised and this was the platform from which Clare’s Darren O’Neill blazed over with the net begging to he bulged.

Bad enough that Louth were set to be docked a league point but the whistler proceeded to let play go on and with Clare players meeting the ball from every angle, the excellent Pearse Lillis teed-up Jamie Malone to whip over the winner.

BEELINE

Harte and trainer Gavin Devlin made a beeline for Lonergan at the end, assumedly to seek some sort of explanation for what had just unfolded, but particularly the length of second half play. The scoreboard timer clearly indicated that 42:00 had passed post-interval despite only a half-dozen added minutes being signalled by the fourth official.

"He didn’t shed light on anything,” Harte said, when asked about his exchange with the referee. “He just walked on and brought his authority with him.

"I couldn’t, for the life of me, understand how Conor Grimes was blown up. First of all, I felt he was fouled before he went to ground and then he passed the ball out properly, and the ref gives a free out. It was a critical decision in that game.

“Again, I don't know where the seven minutes of added time came out of in the second half and it’s devastating to think that we got nothing out of that game given the effort we put in.”

As is evident, this was a contest in which the slenderest of margins counted for more than a considerable amount. Clare struck 10 wides in the second half and ought, therefore, to have prevailed comfortably given their overall total of 12 was seven more than Louth’s record of miscues.

And then the Reds blew their opportunity to establish unassailable gaps. Both Liam Jackson and Grimes were unable to get purchase on shots for three-pointers, while Daniel Corcoran’s forceful drive was beaten away by David Sexton only for Ryan Burns to rifle his follow-up kick for a minor high and wide. A point would have pushed the gap out to three at a pivotal juncture in the dying embers.

The first half black card for Jackson didn’t aid Louth’s cause in attempting to post a healthier scorecard. They were firmly in the ascendency at this point, the match going utterly to the script from which Harte and Devlin, who was ever-audible along the sideline, had written.

Colm Collins’ team were being confined to the periphery of the scoring zone and constantly meandering into defensive traps which were effectively designed by Louth to regain possession and break.

With Conor Early kicking two wonderful points from range and captain Sam Mulroy unerring from frees, the recipe for success was coming together. At half-time, ahead by 0-6 to three, the pattern of the game indicated one of those Louth victories that followers are becoming accustomed to.

FICKLE VARIABLES

This is Division 2, however. The variables are fickle.

"This is a different level. There is more intensity in this game than anything we have played to date and so it’s not easy. They've a lot of big men around the field and they’re fairly aggressive, they get in among people. You have to come to terms with that because I don’t think our players would have tasted that so much on the way to where they are now.

“It’s another day of learning and a day of understanding the pressure that goes with raising the bar to a new level.

"We played enough good football to go ahead. We probably tried to overplay for goals before we got the first goal and then we could have taken a few points after we got the goal. I suppose we have to take a bit of responsibility for not closing out the game when we did create enough opportunities to do that.”

The initiative appeared to have swung in Clare’s favour when Malone nudged the winners in front with four minutes to go. Only for, from the resultant restart, Louth to break and Downey to locate the corner of the net beautifully with his left foot.

Deal done, one thought. How wrong could one be?

“It’s just devastating for the players to have put in such effort in to that game and to get nothing out of it.

“We just love a team that gives all it’s got and that’s what they gave out there today, applying themselves. Nobody would have begrudged us at least a draw and at one stage we were good value for a win.”

CLARE: David Sexton; Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan, Ronan Langan; Jamie Malone 0-2, Cian O’Dea 0-1, Alan Sweeney; Cathal O’Connor, Darren O’Neill; Emmett McMahon 0-3 (2f), Eoin Cleary 0-2 (2f), Dermot Coughlin; Pearse Lillis, Keelan Sexton 0-2, Podge Collins. Subs: Mark McInerney 0-1 (45) for Sexton (34), Ciarán Downes for Coughlin (48), Darragh Bohannon for O’Connor (51), Daniel Walsh for Sweeney (55), Gavin Cooney 0-2 (1m) for Collins (62).

LOUTH: Declan Byrne; Daniel Corcoran, Dermot Campbell 0-1, Donal McKenny; Leonard Grey, Peter Lynch, Ciarán Murphy; Conor Early 0-2, Ciarán Byrne; Liam Jackson, Sam Mulroy 0-5 (3f), Conall McKeever; Dáire McConnon 0-1 (1f), Ciarán Downey 1-0, Conor Grimes. Subs: Tommy Durnin for C Byrne (13), Niall Sharkey for Lynch (39), Alan Connor for McKenny (45), Tom Jackson for McKeever (47), Craig Lennon for L Jackson (48), Ryan Burns for Durnin (69).

REFEREE: Seán Lonergan (Tipperary).