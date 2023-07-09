Louth suffer relegation to junior football following play-off defeat by Roscommon

Roscommon 2-12 Louth 2-8

For both Louth and Roscommon, the story of the 2023 LGFA season has been played out in the shadow of the players that were unavailable for selection.

After this crucial relegation decider in Kinnegad on Saturday, Louth manager Kit Henry cited “Shannen McLoughlin, Céire Nolan, Rebecca Carr, Ciara Woods, Caitlin O’Reilly, Katie Matthews and the list goes on”, before going on to praise the players that togged out, saying that they “died with their boots on”.

In Roscommon, the story has been similar. For one reason or another, just five of the players that started last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Wexford were available for selection here, but Louth will surely feel that if the Rossies were able to pick 14 out of last year’s 15 – as long as the missing one was team captain Laura Fleming – they probably would have prevailed, and preserved their intermediate status.

Instead, this group will have to rebuild from the wilderness that is junior football next year, as will Longford, who lost to Offaly in the first leg of Saturday’s double header.

Had Fleming just been really good, instead of comic-book-style heroic, Louth would have won.

Over the course of the hour’s play, the Wee County looked to have the better tactical plan and strategy, they had a much more balanced attack, and they did incredibly well to manage their way through difficult patches.

After Kate Flood found the back of the Roscommon net with just 25 seconds gone, the Rossies scored 1-3 without reply, but Louth steadied the ship on the back of a second goal, this time from Lucy White.

When Flood was given 10 minutes in the sin bin for what referee Kevin Phelan deemed to be a late challenge in first half stoppage time, Louth dug deep and matched Roscommon’s 0-2 with 0-2 of their own in the start of the second half, meaning that they were still just a point behind when the St Patrick’s attacker returned to the fray.

There was so much to like about this performance, but all of it paled in comparison to the fairy dust that Fleming sprinkled all over the Westmeath venue. Playing as a withdrawn corner-forward, she scored 2-9 (2-4 from play) and assisted two of the other three points, all scored by Leaving Cert student Aisling Hanly. She was also the primary outlet ball and the main creator of chances for her team, working herself to the bone in a bid to ensure that relegation was not going to happen on her watch.

Even despite all this, Henry and his players will feel that it could all have been so different. Mia Duffy had a glorious goal chance early in the second half after Lauren Boyle picked her out with a quick free, but Duffy’s shot was high, wide and way off target from 12 metres out. Laura Collins had an opportunity from a much tighter angle but pulled her effort across the face of the goal, while Abi Keenan’s first touch saw her draw a fine save from Helena Cummins in the Roscommon goal.

While these chances were going askew, Roscommon took a four-point lead midway through the second half, only for frees by Boyle and Collins to set up a tense finish.

When the need was greatest, Louth couldn’t quite generate chances, and one last time Fleming stepped up to the mark for her side. Twice she drove at the defence, twice she won frees, twice she split the posts, the second time from over 40 metres out.

Louth travelled to Kinnegad on Saturday, and they brought with them an admirable attitude and a wonderful performance. They just forgot to bring the kryptonite.

ROSCOMMON: Helena Cummins; Erin Hagan, Ellen Irwin, Saoirse Wynne; Niamh Feeney, Aisling Shanagher, Judy McDermott; Caoimhe Cregg, Ruth Cox; Róisín Wynne, Aisling Feely, Ella Thompson; Aisling Hanly 0-3, Aoife Gavin, Laura Fleming 2-9 (0-5f). Subs: Rachel Fitzmaurice for McDermott (36), Niamh Fitzgerald for Gavin (36), Lauren Shanagher for Feely (51), Millie Hagan for E Hagan (52).

LOUTH: Rebecca Lambe-Fagan; Eimear Murray, Rachel Beirth, Eilis Hand; Seoda Matthews, Caoimhe Boyle, Mia Duffy; Áine Breen, Aoife Halligan; Aoife Russell, Niamh Rice 0-1, Lucy White 1-0; Lauren Boyle 0-3 (2f), Kate Flood 1-0, Laura Collins 0-4 (3f). Subs: Abi Keenan for Duffy (44), Katie Doheny for Beirth (49).

REFEREE: Kevin Phelan (Laois).