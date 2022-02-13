Louth suffer chastening loss to Roscommon in Dowdallshill

There was acute disappointment within the Louth ranks following Sunday’s chastening Division 3A loss to Roscommon as, following positive performances and signs of improvement in the recent matches with Longford, Wicklow and especially Armagh, there was a tangible regression at St Brigid’s Park.

The display was actually fairly impressive during the first half when the conditions massively favoured the Rossies, but when in need of a second half response, Paul McCormack’s men were below standard, making the type unforced errors that are punished at this grade.

Not even the most optimistic of Louth hurling aficionado would have paid into Dowdallshill expecting a two-point return and the team’s fate will ultimately be determined over the next two rounds – a home fixture with Monaghan and the trek to Warwickshire.

And while it’s hard to be critical of the Reds’ pointless state at this juncture, considering the opposition they have faced, there was a hangover stench off the team at times in the aftermath of a cruel opening day loss in Armagh.

Had the Wee County at least moved into the Roscommon fixture with a point to their name, the outlook – and pressure weight on Sunday week and fortnight – would likely have been far less daunting.

As it transpired, in spite of a spirited effort, the Connacht natives had much of the heavy lifting done before Louth even got off the mark, shooting the game’s first five points from four difference sources.

The Reds managed to cut the deficit to a single point and a pair on two occasions, but the ease by which Roscommon were able to register ensured the hosts were going to require a flood of goals to cope. That was never likely and bar Andrew Mackin’s collision with opposing No1 Noel Fallon, not long before the interval, Louth failed to meaningfully breach a stern visiting rearguard.

Conor Deane retired midway through the second half through injury – he was a loss having turned his marker one way and the other in registering two neat points, the second of which had the score down to 0-9 to seven in the lead in to half-time.

However, with prolific Cathal Dolan among the converters, Roscommon took a firm grip with the wind at their backs during the dying embers of the first 35 – four consecutive white flags bringing their total to 0-13 for Louth’s 0-7.

Darren Geoghegan, the Wee men’s marksman, fired over when play resumed, but he was uncharacteristically wasteful thereafter – his miscues seemed to deflate Louth’s challenge, all the more after Mickey Joe Egan bagged the opening goal following a period of pulling in front of Ruairí Morrissey’s target.

Game over, really. Definitely so when Eoin Fitzgerald put another maximum on the tally-sheet. It was 2-16 to 0-11 at that stage and while Geoghegan (2) and substitute Mark Gahan put a guise of respectability on the scoreboard, the Rossies continued to finish at their leisure.

Ultimately, the progression barometer entails a lot more than results. But for progress to be tangible, wins are the key – McCormack and co know that. The outcome is all that matters in the upcoming rounds.

Louth: Ruairí Morrissey; Andrew Smyth, Donal Ryan, Danny Morgan; Jamie McDonnell, Conor Quigley, Liam Molloy; Peter Fortune, Feidhelm Joyce 0-1 Seánie Crosbie, Paul Mathews 0-1, Niall Keenan 0-1; Darren Geoghegan 0-8 (6f), Andrew Mackin, Conor Deane 0-2

Subs: Matthew Fee for Ryan (42), Mark Gahan 0-1 for Deane (47), Seán Magill for Morgan (48), Seaghan Conneely for Keenan (58), Seán Hodgins for Joyce (59)

Roscommon: Noel Fallon; Ronan Kilcline, Tom Gilmore, Matthew Comerford; Pádraig Kelly 0-1, Conor Cosgrave, Hugh Rooney; Ben McGahan 0-2, Conor Coyle; Mickey Joe Egan 1-2, Eoghan Costelloe, Cathal Dolan 0-9 (6f); Brendan Mulry 0-2, Daniel Glynn 0-2, Eoin Fitzgerald 1-3

Subs: Liam Óg Murray for Costello (61), Jason Martin for McGahan (68), Jack Donnelly for Fitzgerald (70), Donal Kelly for Kilcline (70), Peter Kellehan for Coyle (70)

Referee: Colum Canning (Antrim)