Louth star named on GAA’s hurling team of the year

Darren Geoghegan goes on the attack for Louth against Longford during the Lory Meagher Cup final at Croke Park in May. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Caoimhín Reilly

Naomh Moninne clubman Darren Geoghegan has been named on the GAA’s Christy Ring/Nicky Rackard/Lory Meagher team of the year.

The Louth star, who led the county to Meagher Cup glory at Croke Park last May, is the sole Wee man in a team that includes the late Tyrone hurler Damian Casey. 

Geoghegan, who also plays club football with Kilkerley Emmets, was a member of the Waterford IT squad that competed in the Fitzgibbon Cup and prolifically led Paul McCormack’s Reds to promotion to the Rackard ranks for 2023 via a decider defeat of Longford. 

