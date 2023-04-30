Louth star Ciarán Downey revelling in Leinster final berth after years of suffering – ‘I couldn’t see how we were going to close that gap’

Ciarán Downey of Louth celebrates after scoring a point during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi Final match between Louth and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The star forward was on the Wee team hammered out the gate in Portlaoise in 2019 by an all-conquering Dublin and struggled himself to see a way into the realm of inter-county relevancy.

“Everyone wants to be competing at the top but I couldn’t see how we were going to close that gap, sitting in Division 4 and going to play Division 1 teams,” said Downey.

"We played Dublin in Portlaoise, the five-in-a-row team, and were beaten by 26 points. No man wants to go through that.

"It’s a championship competition – it’s like a senior final or an intermediate final, depending on your grade, but it probably doesn’t make sense when you’re sitting bottom of Division 4.

"But I know for a fact that Mickey and Gavin believe that we can beat Dublin. I know that. In fairness, when somebody comes in and really drives that into you, it hammers it home.

“Whether it happens or not is another thing and we have to do it when we cross the white line. I suppose we’re closing that gap, whatever that gap is, and the first step was about returning to a Leinster final, and we’re there now.

"Of course, there’ll be tired bodies but you have to enjoy it. It’s 13 years – Mickey mentioned it earlier – since we were last in a final and we’ve only been there three times in 67 years.

“We will enjoy the moment, embrace each other and go home to our families. There is a bigger meaning behind it and when you get these nice days, I think it’s really important for the people of Louth to embrace it.”

Since Downey made his championship debut against Carlow in 2018, Louth haven’t lasted any longer than three matches in either the provincial or qualifier reckoning. But Sunday week’s showpiece will be their third of a campaign that is now guaranteed to involve six outings at least.

"We haven’t got a run in the championship. It’s seemed to be one game, maybe get knocked out in the second round, and we seemed to be a so-called league team. It’s back-to-back wins and we’ve a third game now. You’re now looking at a six- or seven-round championship, which is massive for us, as a group.

"We set standards; we’re an ambitious group and we do want to keep pushing. We want to keep raising that bar for ourselves.

“My dad has been saying to me for the last five or six years, ‘we’ll get there, we’ll get there’. I didn’t see it but over the last two or three years, since Mickey and Gavin have come in, it’s become a real-life vision, it became tangible and we’re here now.

“He (his dad) believed back then so who knows what will happen next.

"It’s all about the supporters, and those people, and I’ve been conscious of that for the last four or five years. I’ve played on tough days for Louth, in Division 4, and maybe not getting results. You need to give people something to follow and Louth people love football and they love the championship.

“We probably need to give them more but you can see it today, it’s brilliant to see everyone in the red and white in the stands.”

Looking back at the Faithful fling, the Newtown Blues clubman was realistic about the performance, insisting that victory was all that really mattered.

"If you put the player’s hat on now, I could start saying that we have a five-point lead and we coughed it up, and at different stages we wouldn’t be happy with kickouts, but the long and short of it is that it was the semi-final of a Leinster Championship and these games take a life of their own.

“Offaly were coming to play and they weren’t coming to lie down. Could you be a little bit harsh on us and say that we should have seen the game out? Of course. Should we have been eight points down against Westmeath? No. But those things happen and we’re not happy with them, but, ultimately, we still clawed it back, we scored 27 points and there’s a lot of positives.”

And, looking ahead, he added: “The whole thing that was on our minds was the Delaney Cup, the Leinster Championship, Westmeath and the winners of Meath and Offaly. On the other side of the draw, you’d have expected Dublin.

“We’ve been targetting that as well. We got to play Dublin here in a shootout and came up short in March. We wouldn’t be happy with a lot of the play but we get another crack at it now and get to see where we’re at.”