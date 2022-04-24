Louth sleepwalk to Leinster quarter-final with five-goal display

Louth sleepwalked to their maiden championship victory under Mickey Harte in Navan on Sunday, hitting five goals in a match for first time since the 2019 National League victory against Sligo.

Their Páirc Tailteann opponents, Carlow, were completely blunt and despite finding gaps up front on various occasions, lacked the quality required to capitalise, especially when compared to the Reds who could have won by a much-extended margin.

Referee Niall Cullen appeared to take pity on the minnows and this was reflected in the lob-sided free count, which closed at 17-8. Sam Mulroy’s lethal edge from placed balls is summed up via his record of 0-41 from frees during the league and that the Naomh Máirtín clubman only converted three from fouls-for is a chief reason why Louth’s tally of points was their second lowest of the spring programme.

Indeed, Harte was agreeable in this regard.

"I think we deserved a number of frees that we didn't get,” the Wee manager said.

"Obviously there'd be rose-tinted glasses there and I'm not totally objective, but I was trying my best to be objective during the game.”

All the same, while Louth had a considerable margin to spare, the Reds’ boss was somewhat concerned by the performance, which was flat and sloppy in passages.

"We’re disappointed with the performance in many aspects. That's a strange thing to say when you win by five goals, but I felt with the breeze we overplayed the ball a bit and got turned over too often.

“I think they'd have been very happy at half-time having played against a strong breeze to have been in touching distance.

"We were exposed a number of times in the first half and that's a cause for concern. Maybe the way we were overpressing to try to get the scores, when you do that there is going to be green grass behind you. It's a consequence of trying to go after the game when you have the breeze.”

PICKING HOLES

Leinster wins are to be savoured regardless of the opposition or circumstances. There has been enough anguish where Louth and championship football is concerned over the past decade.

So notwithstanding the opposition, it was refreshing to see a Wee team take hold of a major game with such professionalism and assurance. The outcome was never in any doubt based on Louth’s conditioning, workrate and diligence in isolation.

Mulroy hadn’t his best game of the season by any means, though his thirst for turnovers never quenched and he had a direct hand in four of the five goals. He disrupted Carlow’s clearance bid for the Conor Grimes – a terrific dispatch to the bottom corner – and Ciarán Byrne three-pointers in the first half before converting the closing couple, the first stemming from a kickout steal.

Louth’s strong press yielded significant dividends during the opening half with Carlow kicking no fewer than a half a dozen restarts over the sidelines and several more down the throat of Wee fielders.

However, when the Barrowsiders were able to escape from deep, they created overloads that ought to have produced much more scoreboard currency. It was only when Ross Dunphy was introduced that Niall Carew’s charges added some substance to their transition play.

On a day where few Louth players distinguished themselves, Harte will have been impressed by the defensive acumen of both Donal McKenny and Niall Sharkey. The two were vigorous in the tackle – McKenny confronting repeated Carlow attackers and sending them back to where they came from, while Sharkey displayed his supreme recovery speed and excellent timing to shut down two potential goal chances.

Conor Early kicked a tremendous point and got through a significant portion of endeavour, while Ciarán Downey was probably the pick of the attackers, his ingenuity and shrewdness on the ball standing apart on occasions.

A win is a win is a win in the Leinster Championship.

Louth: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Bevan Duffy, Donal McKenny; Liam Jackson, Niall Sharkey, Eoghan Callaghan; Tommy Durnin 1-1, Conor Early 0-1; John Clutterbuck, Sam Mulroy 2-5 (1-0p, 0-3f, 1 45), Conall McKeever; Ciarán Downey 0-2, Conor Grimes 1-1, Ciarán Byrne 1-0. Subs: Ciarán Keenan for Byrne (43), Tom Jackson for McKeever (55), Craig Lennon for L Jackson (61), Leonard Grey for Callaghan (66), Gerard Browne for McKenny (66).

Carlow: Ciarán Cunningham; Liam Roberts, Shane Buggy, Conor Doyle; Eoghan Ruth, Seánie Bambrick, Darragh O’Brien; Liam Brennan, Darragh Foley 0-3 (2f); Josh Moore 0-1, Jamie Clarke 0-1f, Jordan Morrissey; Conor Crowley 0-1, Mikey Bambrick, Colm Hulton 0-1. Subs: Niall Hickey 0-1 for M Bambrick (11), Ross Dunphy 0-2 for Brennan (39), Murtough Ware for Hickey (53), Shane Clarke for Buggy (56), Owen Roberts for Moore (60).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).