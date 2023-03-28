Louth should shoot into the open goal – have a pre-championship meet and greet to keep inspiring

Conor Grimes of Louth with supporter Robyn Coyle, age 7, from Westerns , after the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Louth and Cork at Páirc Mhuire in Ardee, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Louth GAA’s Games Manager Shane Lennon was interviewed by The Sun newspaper last week where he said that members of all the county’s juvenile development squads were being taken to Croke Park for the National League clash with Dublin.

Such a simple thing, it was a fantastic initiative and an opportunity for all the prospective talent to see the Reds go up against some of the game’s greatest players – Dean Rock, James McCarthy, Con O’Callaghan, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny, etc.

An open goal, these were opportunities that would have been missed in the past, arguably due to a reluctance to foot the expenses bill associated with such an undertaking. It is probably an even more important step than organising a coaching session or attaching proper trainers to the development squads.

You simply cannot top inspiration where moulding the next batch of talent is concerned. Making Louth senior players the heroes of the generations following and then affording these impressionable gasúns the opportunity to not only see them up close and personal – as has been the case post-matches in Ardee – but to watch them mix it with the best at Croke Park is the best way of triggering the inner spark which all budding players with potential require to make it towards the top.

Among other things, Lennon said that Louth were now finding it easier to attract players for their U14 county squad and that, on occasions, young lads were favouring Wee involvement over call-ups by Dundalk FC or other League of Ireland outfits.

Of course, the county’s development squads are being looked after far better than ever before. The organisation and structures in place are superior to what had existed. For example, years ago, other counties were organising half-time draws at matches with all proceeds in aid of their underage teams.

Louth are really only catching on to this now but it is a tremendous sight to see young men – in matching training gear – with buckets at matches in Ardee. Mannerly and thankful for every penny thrown into their kitty.

DRESSING IN UNIFORM

And, on that topic, the fact that they’re dressing uniformly, in quality, O’Neills’ clothing, sponsored by Dundalk Credit Union, is a major step in itself. I can remember going with a Louth U15 team to Wicklow one year and every stitch they had on them had a Garden County crest.

They may have been no good but they looked organised. Whereas we weren’t great and didn’t even have a pair of shorts in common. Some of the lads were given togs with the old county crest on them. It was ramshackle stuff.

Now, young players are given the gear they deserve, have role models to look up to and are full of hope with a new stadium on the horizon. It is any wonder that they now want to represent Louth at underage?

It remains to be seen if they are getting the coaching required but there has been a sustained effort to put good people over the various sides and the noises out of Darver are positive, which is a good sign.

On the face of an internal wall at home, there is a poster comprising all of Louth’s 2016 Division 4-winning team. It was given out to kids who attended a pre-championship ‘meet and greet’ with the county players and while it may not have survived seven years in every household, it was a simple, if effective, touch that was appreciated at the time.

Mickey Harte and his players took time to pose for photographs and sign autographs for all comers after the recent victories over Kildare and Cork at DEFY Páirc Mhuire. The mingling is a significant part of the growing bond between the hard-working squad and the growing waves of supporters. It is a special thing and a feeling that can only be created organically.

It is most important for the youngest members of the Wee following. Kids running around with signed jerseys, looking up to specimens who may as well be from Mars but whose inky scribble puts smiles on faces. That’s inspiration, and inspiration is an intangible weapon of major proportions.

You can just imagine a young lad or lassie getting their rig signed by Tommy Durnin or Ciarán Downey, asking their parent(s) 100 times who wrote on their jersey and then going out to the back garden and kicking points to an accompanying commentary of “and Durnin puts Louth ahead”.

In spite of not reaching Division 1, Harte and his players are doing more for the long-term sustainability of Louth at a higher level than any amount of coaches, money or structures ever could.

So why not feed the growing monster and have a meet and greet in the weeks to come, with posters, hats, flags and headbands? The costs involved would be miniscule in the long run.