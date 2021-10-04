Louth SFC | Who can rock the Jocks?

Sam Mulroy of Naomh MairtÃ­n being held as he set himself to shoot.

Sam Mulroy of Naomh MairtÃ­n and Killian Staunton of the Joes in quarter final action on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Mulligan of the Joes tries but fails to prevent Conor Whelan from scoring a point.

Oisin McGuinness of St. Josephs and Sean Healy of N. MairtÃ­n in action on Sunday in Dunleer.

Sam Mulroy of Naomh MairtÃ­n finds himself in plenty of space and scores from distance during Sundayâ€™s quarter final against the Joes.

Naomh Mairtin 4-15

St Joseph’s 1-5

For the second week running a team failed to register a score of any description against Naomh Mairtin in the first half, as the Jocks cruised through to another Senior semi final after this comprehensive victory over St Josephs on Sunday evening.

The result was never in doubt, with the Martins leading by 0-10 to no score at the break, with 0-7 points emanating from the usual suspects of Conor Whelan and Sam Mulroy with Mulroy helping himself to 1-8 over the hour.

The Martins tackled with ferocious intensity, forcing the Joes to cough up the ball 18 times in the first half, by surrounding the man in possession and forcing the turnover. Sam Mulroy set up John Clutterbuck for an early point following one such turnover, which was quickly followed by a brace of Mulroy scores including a glorious strike from distance. A Stephen Campbell strike and another Mulroy point from play had Fergal Reel’s side 0-5 to no score ahead at the first water break.

By the time the whistle blew for half time, all three of the Martins’ inside line had got their name on the scoresheet, with three points from the lively Conor Whelan and JP Rooney who had goal on his mind to give the Monsterboice side that ten point lead at the break.

As sides going for back-to-back championships should, the Martins showed their ruthless streak, ramming in their first goal 5 minutes after the restart as they ran through the Joes cover, with Mulroy setting up Conor Whelan to slot to the net.

Sam Mulroy continued to add to his tally, as the Martins broke lines at will, with second half sub, Val Leddy helping himself to his first of two goals in that second half.

Craig Doherty who managed to finally get St Josephs off the mark from play, also converted a free in between those two Val Leddy majors.

Oisin McGuinnes who has been a shining light for the Joes in this year’s championship added to that tally as did Gabriel Bell to put some form of respectability on the scoreline.

Oisin McGuinness then fired to the net for the Joes after seeing his first shot saved by Craig Lynch to leave it at 3-14 to 1-4 with the game approaching the hour mark. McGuinness finished with 16 possessions over the hour.

But once again, that ruthless streak and that attitude of showing no mercy was there for all to see in Dunleer, as Sam Mulroy fired in another goal at the second attempt to wrap up an emphatic victory for the Senior champions. Who can stop them on this form?

Naomh Mairtin: Craig Lynch; Mick Fanning, Thomas Sullivan, Conor Healy; John Clutterbuck 0-1, Sean Healy, Conor Morgan; Wayne Campbell, Evan Whelan 0-1; Jack Murphy, Eoghan Callaghan, Stephen Campbell 0-1; Conor Whelan 1-3, Sam Mulroy 1-8 (3f), JP Rooney 0-1. Subs: Val Leddy 2-0 for Wayne Campbell (43), Mark Whelan for Sullivan (47), Conor Smyth for Sean Healy (47), Cian Sands for Conor Whelan (47), Bryan McQuilan for Stephen Campbell (47).

St Josephs: Jordan Mackin; Liam O’Leary, Killian Staunton, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Conor Neary, Gabriel Bell 0-1; Oisin McGuinness 1-1, Thomas Smyth; Craig Doherty 0-2 (2f), Daire Smyth, Conall Smyth; Jack Mulligan, Conal McCaul, Ben Mulligan. Subs: Alan McKenna 0-1 for Thomas Smyth (35), Shane McQuilan for Ben Mulligan (blood sub 43), Killian McDonnell for Jack Mulligan (47), Shane McQuilan for O’Leary (49), Jack Mulligan for Conall Smyth (55 blood sub)

Referee: Derek Ryan