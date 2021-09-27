Louth SFC | Saints march on as Gaels’ appeals fall on deaf ears

St Joseph’s 2-10

Dundalk Gaels 0-10

THERE was a huge call for a penalty at the end of this absorbing encounter at the Grove.

Dundalk Gaels’ appeals fell on deaf ears as St. Joseph’s marched on to the quarter finals.

The ‘non-penalty’ for a foul on Tom O’Connell was a double whammy for the Gaels as Joe’s midfielder Oisín McGuinness, in the same sequence, went up the field to counter with a well taken goal at the other end.

Hence the misleading six-point winning margin.

A goal from the penalty spot would have levelled the game and a draw would have seen Malcolm McDonnell’s side through. Such are the razor fine margins of championship football.

Conal Smyth excels in those tight confines. The ace Joes attacker found the target three times in the opening half for Ollie McDonnell’s men.

Alan McKenna and Alan Quigley’s cameos the last day proved enough for them to regain their starting places for this do-or-die battle and neither disappointed, registering early scores to open up a 0-6 to 0-2 gap after the first half water break.

Dylan McKeown was a constant threat for Dundalk Gaels and has a solid future ahead of him. He kicked four points to keep his side in touch initially before narrowing the gap to a point with the help of a Jason Clarke effort.

With six unanswered scores either side of the half time whistle the Gaels conjured a six-point turnaround to lead 0-8 to 0-6.

With the lead in tow, they looked to be in control of the game. They had the cushion they desired and offered their opponents and unspoken invitation to come on to them, with the hope hitting them on the counter.

That looked to be going to plan until a turnover on one of those counter attacks left them exposed at the back.

Craig Doherty (pictured) bounded up the field and incisively kicked the ball inside to Quigley, however his marker at the time James Lynch did well to punch the ball away.

The quick-thinking Doherty had continued his run and with that the wing forward with 14 on his back was quickest to collect the loose ball and powered on to blast to the net for a decisive 44th minute goal.

That major knocked the stuffing out of the Gaels and Doherty clipped over two points soon after, followed by another from Gabriel Bell and then a Quigley free.

McKeown again was relied upon to respond and he did, with two scores to leave it a one-score game before McGuinness’s goal finally settled the tense affair.

With the Gaels heading for a relegation play-off, Ger McSorley let out all his frustrations, picking up a straight red card at the end.

ST.JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Alan Lynch, Liam O’Leary, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Ben Mulligan, Gabriel Bell 0-1; Killian Staunton, Oisín McGuinness 1-1; Craig Doherty 1-1, Daire Smyth, Conal Smyth 0-3; Alan McKenna 0-1; Conall McCaul, Alan Quigley 0-3f). Subs: Conor Neary for McQuillan (40), Thomas Smyth for McKenna (55), Jack Mulligan for D Smyth (60).

DUNDALK GAELS: Micheal Lambert; Mark Hanna, Oisín Murray, Eamonn Kenny; David McComish, James Lynch, Jason Clarke 0-1; Derek Crilly 0-1, Seán Murray; Jordan Keating, Gary Shevlin, Luke Murray; Barry Watters, Gerard McSorley 0-1, Dylan McKeown 0-7 (3f). Subs: Emmet Lyndsey for L Murray (33), Andrew Curley for Lyndsey (41), Tom O’Connell for (49),

REFEREE: David J McArdle.