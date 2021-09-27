Louth SFC | Relief plapable as Bride’s arrive

Sean Cairns of O’Connells and Cillian Kirk of St. Brides in action at Stabannon on Sunday.

Conor Martin of O’Connells keeps the ball away from Jake McNamara and Cillian Kirk of St. Brides.

Jackie Agnew of Oâ€™Connells drives over his sideâ€™s thrid point of the evening.

St Bride’s 1-14

O’Connell’s 0-7

SFC newcomers St Bride’s are up and running following a deserved ten point win over the O’Connell’s in Group C, but the relief was palpable at the final whistle for the team in red and white

There was a huge sense that both sides went into the final group game looking to avoid the relegation playoff rather than embracing a place in the championship quarter finals.

Wayne Kierans was drafted in to take charge of his own club having last stood on the sideline for his county less than twelve months ago in Longford and his impact along with former player Shane Bannon had the desired effect when their side went four nil ahead.

Cian O’Dywer, Jack Saddlier, Jackie Agnew with his first and Andrew Keenan all finding the range in an out of character whirlwind start for the out of sorts Castlebellingham men this season.

With that lead to chase and the relentless rain falling upon Stabannon, St Brides had to manage their emotions and wayward shooting to finally get up and running with an Emmet Kirk free in the 12th minute.

Kirk was a massive addition to the reigning intermediate champions cause, his free taking provided Declan McCoy side a real platform in the game.

The Brides pressure resulted in the lead for the first time in the contest at the stroke of the first half water break.

Paddy Reilly drove a penalty home with just enough power that was needed to get past Stuart Reynold’s strong hand. The penalty was awarded after a Conor Byrne foot block.

O’Connell’s would still not relent and Agnew would again get up the field to point an courageous brace to level. This time both with his left foot from distance over the packed Brides cover.

That would be the extent of the O’Connell’s fight for the half and indeed game as Bernard Laverty and James Costello took over at midfield. The former found the target four times on the night to add some neat open play and fielding.

Five unanswered scores from the Brides left the O’Connell’s with a 1-8 to 0-6 mountain to climb at the interval.

Credit to the resolve of the Kilsaran based outfit upon the resumption as despite being outplayed they held firm only conceding six points while Agnew would score their solitary second half point.

Ciaran O’Brien and Agnew also stung the palms of Darren Breen’s gloves but Stuart Reynolds would have the save of the nightt in the final attack of the game. The veteran spread himself expertly to deny substitute Neil Thornton who had pointed seconds earlier.

Laverty would cap a fine display by scoring the resultant 45’ with ease despite the slippy underfoot conditions.

The Brides now face Ardee St. Mary’s in the same venue this Sunday while O’Connell’s look to survive once again in a fortnight’s time against St. Patrick’s.

ST.BRIDES: Darren Breen; Laurence Steen, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Richie Halpenny, Conor Deane, Mick Keane; Bernard Laverty 0-4 (145), James Costello 0-1; Jake McNamara, Kevin Hearty, Robert McCaughey; Ciarán Deane 0-2, Paddy Reilly 1-1 (1-0 pen), Emmet Kirk 0-3 (3f). Subs: Brian Faul for McNamara (55) Gareth Hall for Costello (55), Sean Brennan for Hearty (59), Neil Thornton 0-1 for Brennan (61).

O’CONNELL’S: Stuart Reynolds; Liam Kiernan, Conor Byrne, Michéal Cairns; Jack Saddlier 0-1, Jackie Agnew 0-4, Emmet Byrne; Ciaran O’Brien, Conor Kiernan; Cian O’Dywer 0-1 Sean Cairns, Andrew Keenan 0-1; Stuart Osbourne; Conor Culligan, Conor Martin. Subs: Paul McKeever for Martin, Brendan Saddlier for M Cairns, Bernard Osbourne for O’Dwyer, Jamie Murphy for B Saddlier, Tadhg Kearney for Culligan.

REFEREE: Derek Ryan.