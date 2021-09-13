LOUTH SFC | Off-colour Blues do just enough to shake off wasteful Gaels

James Lynch of Dundalk Gaels keeps the pressure on Ross Nally of the Blues as he collects a low pass.

Gary Shevlin collects a pass for Dundalk Gaels as Paul Moore of Newtown Blues looks to tackle.

James Lynch of Dundalk Gaels keeps the pressure on Ross Nally of the Blues as he collects a low pass.

Gary Shevlin collects a pass for Dundalk Gaels as Paul Moore of Newtown Blues looks to tackle.

Newtown Blues 0-12

Dundalk Gaels 0-9

You could normally set your watch by Newtown Blues peaking in time for the Championship, but perhaps we’re not quite back to ‘old normal’ just yet.

The 23-time champions stumbled on to centre stage and were fortunate to emerge with an opening-day win at the home of one of their big Joe Ward rivals, Ardee St Mary’s.

Ultimately, the victory owed as much to Dundalk Gaels’ mis-firing in front of goal as to anything the Blues could conjure at the other end.

Johnny McDonnell’s goal led a charmed life at times as the Gaels spurned three glorious goal chances, two in the opening half and one 10 minutes into the second period.

To the Blues credit, they largely kept their noses in front throughout what was a pretty lifeless encounter, but that isn’t saying very much against a side they were expected to brush aside quite comfortably.

They started brightly enough, but offered little evidence that they could regularly prise open a packed Gaels’ defence.

Their build-up play was slow and deliberate and but for two fine early Ross Nally points they struggled to penetrate a rigid Gaels’ system.

They wouldn’t have been overly concerned at the first water break as those two Nally points, followed by frees from Colm Judge (2) and Ciaran Downey made it 0-5 to 0-2.

But that wasn’t a bad start from Gaels’ point of view either, who executed their game plan quite superbly until it came to converting chances.

They defended in numbers and tried to break quickly and had they availed of even one of the goal chances they carved out, it could well have been a very different game.

Ger McSorley spurned two great opportunities in the opening half, the first after just a minute, but he pulled that one across the face of goal and wide. He at least worked the goalkeeper second time around, forcing Johnny McDonnell into a wonderful fingertip save on to his right hand upright.

That said, the former Louth man did ensure his side adjourned just a point in arrears at the break, jinking through for a fine point from play, before converting a ‘45 in injury-time.

Significantly, the Blues didn’t score at all in that second quarter and they would have to tackle the opening 10 minutes of the second-half with 14 men, following a black card for Alan Connor for a trip.

Again, there was nothing to choose between the sides after the re-start and if anything the territorial dominance swung in Gaels’ favour as they pressed the Blues’ 14 men further up the pitch.

The Dundalk outfit were trailing by 0-7 to 0-5 when their next big goal chance arrived and it was very similar to their first two as David McComish ghosted in unmarked in the inside right channel, but pulled his strike across the face of McDonnell’s goal and wide.

Ian Connor failed to a capitalise on a rare goal chance for the Blues at the other end moments later and we looked to be in for a dramatic finale when McComish made amends for his miss with back-to-back points and Gary Shevlin added his second of the game to make it 0-8 apiece at the second water break.

The Blues introduced Andy McDonnell and Jamie Kelly on the resumption and points from Ciaran Downey and Rob Carr gave them a bit of breathing space.

The Gaels only managed a single point in the final quarter, which McSorley converted to make it 0-10 to 0-9 and when Emmet Carolan departed on a black card seconds later, they must have fancied their chances of securing at least a draw.

But the Blues kept their cool on the home stretch and a free from Nally, followed by a point from Rob Carr sealed an unconvincing win.

Newtown Blues: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Emmet Carolan, Paul Moore; Fergal Donohoe, Alan Connor, Ian Connor; Ciaran Cluskey-Kelly, Daire Nally; Conor Moore, Colm Judge, Conor Branigan; Ross Nally, Ciaran Downey, Rob Carr. Subs: Stephen Moonan for C Ayson (26),

Dundalk Gaels: Joe O’Donoghue; Eamonn Kenny, James Lynch, Mark Hanna; David McComish, Oisin Murray, Kyle Rafferty, Derek Crilly, Sean Murray; Jordan Keating, Gary Shevlin, Luke Murray; Ger McSorley, Dylan McKeown, Jason Clarke. Subs:

Referee: Paul Kneel.