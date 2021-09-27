Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Louth SFC | Mochta’s edge pulsating battle of the saints

Conor Grogan gathers for St. Patricks under pressure from Ryan Cash, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
So close but yet so far....Jason Woods, St. Patricks watches his shot go narrowly wide of the St. Mochtas net. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Conor Grogan, St. Patricks take a fall after this challenge by Declan Byrne, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Barry Dunne, St. Patricks forces Danny Kindlon, St. Mochtas over the sideline. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Paddy Keenan, St. Patricks is challenged by Danny Kindlon, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Ciaran Byrne, St. Mochtas and Ciaran Murphy, St. Patricks take flight. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Jack Murphy, St. Patricks is challenged by St. Mochtas' Craig Lennon. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Gerry Garland, St. Mochtas attempts to break clear of Leonard Grey, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Matt Pagni, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Ciaran Murphy, St. Patricks gets his jersey checked out by Ciaran Byrne, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Expand
Craig Lennon, St. Mochtas nearly loses his gum shield after this challenge from Aidan McCann, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Leonard Grey, St. Patricks passes up the field. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Conor Grogan gathers for St. Patricks under pressure from Ryan Cash, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Conor Grogan gathers for St. Patricks under pressure from Ryan Cash, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

So close but yet so far....Jason Woods, St. Patricks watches his shot go narrowly wide of the St. Mochtas net. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

So close but yet so far....Jason Woods, St. Patricks watches his shot go narrowly wide of the St. Mochtas net. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Conor Grogan, St. Patricks take a fall after this challenge by Declan Byrne, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Conor Grogan, St. Patricks take a fall after this challenge by Declan Byrne, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Barry Dunne, St. Patricks forces Danny Kindlon, St. Mochtas over the sideline. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Barry Dunne, St. Patricks forces Danny Kindlon, St. Mochtas over the sideline. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Paddy Keenan, St. Patricks is challenged by Danny Kindlon, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Paddy Keenan, St. Patricks is challenged by Danny Kindlon, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ciaran Byrne, St. Mochtas and Ciaran Murphy, St. Patricks take flight. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ciaran Byrne, St. Mochtas and Ciaran Murphy, St. Patricks take flight. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Jack Murphy, St. Patricks is challenged by St. Mochtas' Craig Lennon. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Jack Murphy, St. Patricks is challenged by St. Mochtas' Craig Lennon. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gerry Garland, St. Mochtas attempts to break clear of Leonard Grey, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gerry Garland, St. Mochtas attempts to break clear of Leonard Grey, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Matt Pagni, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Matt Pagni, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ciaran Murphy, St. Patricks gets his jersey checked out by Ciaran Byrne, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ciaran Murphy, St. Patricks gets his jersey checked out by Ciaran Byrne, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Craig Lennon, St. Mochtas nearly loses his gum shield after this challenge from Aidan McCann, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Craig Lennon, St. Mochtas nearly loses his gum shield after this challenge from Aidan McCann, St. Patricks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Leonard Grey, St. Patricks passes up the field. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Leonard Grey, St. Patricks passes up the field. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

/

Conor Grogan gathers for St. Patricks under pressure from Ryan Cash, St. Mochtas. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

argus

Dalton MacNamee

St Mochta’s 1-16
St Patrick’s 1-14

In a pulsating contest that inevitably went right to the wire, it was St Mochta’s who advanced to the SFC quarter finals to face Mattock Rangers.

An inspired set of second half substitutions from the Louth Village men proved the difference, with Stephen McCooey’s introduction and a positional switch that re-located half back Craig Lennon to the full forward line, paid huge dividends for Kieran Quinn’s side.

St Patrick’s Jason Woods set up Danny O’Connor and Mathew Pagni for points, with a Paddy Keenan free making it 0-3 to 0-1 in the Lordship men’s favour early on.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

As ever, Declan Byrne’s free-taking played an integral part for the Mochta’s and three place kicks in a row from Byrne including a ’45, put his team ahead at 0-4 to 0-3 inside 12 minutes.

Byrne finished with 0-6 from eight shots at the posts.

Paddy Keenan whose battle with Mochta’s captain Darren McMahon made for intriguing viewing at times, converted an equalising free with his left boot, before Declan Byrne then set up his brother Ciaran to put their side ahead once again.

The Pats who earlier had an Aidan McCann goal ruled out for a square ball, went close again when Jason Woods fired wide after being played in by the energetic Pagni. Declan Byrne and Jack Murphy traded scores to leave it at 0-6 to 0-5 in the Mochta’s favour at the first half water break.

Byrne continued to find his range from frees before an incredible leap by Ciaran Byrne from a Jason Callan kickout led to Cormac Smyth putting three between the sides approaching 20 minutes.

Mochta’s half back Craig Lennon then punched a hole in the Pats line as he side-stepped his man to rattle the ball past Martin McEneaney to give the Mochta’s a five-point lead after 26 minutes. A late free from Paddy Keenan left it at 1-8 to 0-7 in the Mochtas’ favour at the break.

Pats began the second half quicker out of the blocks, a high, looping ball sent in by Jack Murphy caught up in the wind and was punched to the net by Jason Woods, before Paddy Keenan then levelled from play.

The Pats tails were up, but they kicked three wides in a row, one of which saw Danny O’Connor just not quite able to control a quick Paddy Keenan free which trickled wide. Another nearly moment for the Pats.

The Mochta’s needed somebody to drag them back into contention and Ciaran Byrne (20 possessions) was that man, catching kick-outs, as well as kicking the next two Mochta’s scores, putting his side just a point behind at 1-11 to 1-10 on 38 minutes. Danny O’Connor also kicked two scores for the Pats in this period.

Aidan McCann and Paddy Keenan gave the Pats a three-point lead on 46 minutes.

Jamie Farrell and sub Stephen McCooey closed the gap to a single point, before a white flag from the boot of Danny Kindlon levelled the sides up for the fourth time at 1-13 apiece.

Stephen McCooey then intercepted a Martin McEneaney kick out which led to Jamie Farrell putting the Mochta’s in front in this pulsating encounter.

Crucially the Mochta’s won five of the nine second-half Pats kickouts.

The Pats knew that a draw would be good enough to seal their passage through the SFC quarter finals and a stunning point from Conor Grogan from the far sideline looked like it might be enough.

However, another super Declan Byrne free put the Mochtas back in front and with the game heading towards the 60th minute, the Mochta’s similar to last year’s meeting between the sides, broke away on a counter-attack late on with Ciaran Byrne finding Craig Lennon to make it a two-point game.

The Mochta’s held on with the final whistle met with huge joy as they came through arguably the game of the championship so far.

St Mochtas: Jason Callan; Ben Goss Kieran, Darren McMahon, Oisin Callan; Conor Garland, Barry Mulholland, Craig Lennon 1-2; Ciaran Byrne 0-3, Declan Byrne 0-6 (6f); Ryan Cash, Gerry Garland, Danny Kindlon 0-1; Philip Englishby, Jamie Farrell 0-2, Cormac Smyth 0-1 Subs: Liam Lawlor for Goss Kieran (43), David Lennon for Mulholland (43), Stephen McCooey 0-1 for Cash (43).

St Patricks: Martin McEneaney; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan 0-1, Ciaran Murphy, Darren O’Hanlon; Leonard Grey, Mathew Pagni 0-1; Aidan McCann 0-1, Paddy Keenan 0-5 (4f), Jack Murphy 0-2 (1 mark); Jason Woods 1-1, Cathal Grogan, Danny O’Connor 0-3. Subs: Ross Murphy for Dunne (45), Adam Finnegan for Pagni (60).

Referee: David Fedigan.

Most Watched

Privacy