Louth SFC | Mattock’s happy ending thwarted by another big Moch-buster

Aaron O’Brien of Mattock Rangers gets through Darren McMahon and Oisin Callan of Mochtas during Sunday evenings quarter final.

Cathal Flemming and Ben Quaile of Mattock knock the ball out of the grasp Cormac Smyth of St. Mochtas.

Shane Hickey advances up the pitch for Mattock as Barry Mullholland closes in for Mochtas.

Mochtas’ Jamie Farrell almost has his jersey removed during this clash with Mattock’s Ben Quaile.

Danny Kindlon of Mochtas and Aaron O’Brien of Mattock in action at Darver.

After extra-time

St Mochta’s 1-22

Mattock Rangers 1-17

FOR the third game running, St. Mochta’s proved to be a box office hit as they edged Mattock Rangers in an absorbing quarter final tie after extra time at Darver on Sunday night.

Each game involving the Louth Village outfit this season has gone to the wire and the last game of the weekend was no different.

With the Byrne brothers Declan and Ciarán at the heart of the action and their teammates working so hard around them, there is the perfect mix of theatrics.

Mattock played their role too, after finding themselves seven points behind in the first half they showed resolve to not only dramatically fight back but in fact take a two point lead coming into the final ten minutes only to then rely on Cathal Fleming to land an ice cool free to bring the game to extra time.

The drama in Darver didn’t stop there, with both sides going point for point in the early stages before Mochta’s corner forward Cormac Smyth blasted to the net at the end of the first half of extra time to effectively decide a game that truly had it all. Smyth’s marker Alan Caraher would pick up a red card in the frenetic finish also.

Mattock will rue a dreadful start to the game and a hamstring injury to full back Shane Maguire who was designated to pick up Declan Byrne for the hour. Byrne would tally up a whopping 14 points by the finish of a special personal performance.

His first three, alongside a brace from his brother Ciarán and a Philly Englishby, put Kieran Quinn’s outfit 6-nil ahead before Shane Hickey opened Mattock’s account at the first half water break.

Mattock continued to struggle and Byrne continued to thrive with five more points before half-time to make it 0-11 to 1-2. Ryan Leneghan ghosted in behind the Mochta’s rearguard to find the net and more crucially a lifeline for Wayne McKeever’s struggling side.

Three Cathal Fleming frees settled the Collon men further upon the resumption and substitute Cillian Hickey was getting some traction with the un-markable Byrne.

Then eleven minutes into the second half Gerry Garland picked up a black card to cue up the Mattock comeback. Rangers would hit seven scores in a row in a breathtaking momentum swing.

Fleming to the fore again with three points topped up by Ben Watters and a Jack Thompson mark. Ben McKenna would level the game 1-10 to 0-13 but Shane Hickey gave Mattock the lead for the first time in the game. Fleming added another to extend the lead to two points, completing a nine point turnaround.

Mochta’s looked to the Byrnes to respond and they duly did with two pressure points between them.

Darren McMahon looked to have landed the winner only for Cathal Fleming to bring the game to extra time.

The score 1-15 to 0-18 at that juncture.

Truth be told Mattock exhausted themselves in gaining parity and despite JP Watters wonderful score Mochta’s would squeeze Mattock to one more point after Smyth’s decisive goal, a late Ryan Leneghan consolation point.

The win means Mochta’s are back in familiar territory, a senior semi final to look forward to for the second season running, completing the set of last year’s final four in the process.

Get out to see the Louth Village men while you can, you won’t be disappointed.

ST. MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss Kierans, Oisín Callan; Conor Garland, Barry Mulholland, Craig Lennon 0-1; Darren McMahon 0-1, Gerry Garland; Jamie Farrell, Ciaran Byrne 0-4, Danny Kindlon; Philly Englishby 0-1; Declan Byrne 0-14 (7f), Cormac Smyth 1-0. Subs: Andrew English for Mulholland (ht), Stephen McCooey 0-1 for Lennon (51), David Lennon (65), Owen Lennon (73).

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Shane Maguire, Daire Englishby; Terry Donegan, Cathal Clarke, Ben Quaile; Cathal Fleming 0-8 (6f), Conor Leneghan; Shane Hickey 0-2, Aaron O’Brien 0-1(1f), Ben McKenna 0-1; Adrian Reid, Ben Watters 0-2, Ryan Leneghan 1-1. Subs: Cillian Hickey for Maguire (14), Jack Thompson 0-1 (1m) for C Leneghan (25), James Caraher for Quaile (44), JP Watters 0-1 for Englishby (60), Ben Markey for Donegan (74), Oisín McKenna for Clarke (78).

REFEREE: Thomas Brennan (Westerns)