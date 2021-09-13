LOUTH SFC | Mattock Ranger have too much might for O’Connells

Conor Byrne of O’Connells and Shane Hickey of Mattock in action on Sunday.

Shane Hickey of Mattock gets away from David Hoey of O’Connells.

Mattock Rangers 3-16

O’Connell’s 1-6

SEVEN years on, and at the same venue, Mattock Rangers picked up their first victory at the group stages of the Senior championship, against the same opposition, O’Connell’s on Sunday evening.

A lot has changed since 2014, both sides have been relegated and picked up intermediate titles in between.

Wayne Callan’s side have been chugging somewhat this season in Division 2 and their cause wasn’t helped with the absence of some of their key players before the throw-in.

Injury robbed Dean Stanfield and Bernard Osbourne, while their top scorer this season Robert Quigley and Cian Doyle transferred to Garryowen in London recently, while Salem Rafai, Niall Conlon and Conor McGill were also notable absentees on the day.

Despite the depletion, the O’Connell’s would start with six players from 2014, while it was Mattock who surprisingly had the greater turnover in that period with only three players remaining starting.

One of those three men still standing for Mattock was Adrian Reid, the former county man showed all his experience in guiding his team in the early stages with a steady presence.

Sensing that the O’Connell’s were weakened Mattock set about their business right from the off with Shane Hickey grasping the nettle with a goal in the opening minute after a powerful run by Reid.

Quick points from impressive Mattock trio Cathal Fleming, Aaron O’Brien and Ben McKenna allowed Wayne McKeever’s side to take control of the contest in the opening quarter.

With Mattock rampant in the early stages the Castlebellingham outfit struggled to get forward at times. Rangers goalkeeper Stephen Smith had to be at his best to deny O’Connell’s midfielder Ciaran O’Brien, touching his shot onto the point for a ‘45.

That rare foray did lead to Stuart Osbourne getting Wayne Callan’s side off the mark with a free. The point would be O’Connell’s only score of the half.

Mattock did step off the gas in that second quarter but McKenna and Fleming (free) pointed just before the half to leave ten between the sides 1-8 to 0-1 at half time.

O’Connell’s captain Jackie Agnew stood up once again for his side as they enjoyed their best period upon the resumption. The centre back landed two free’s in a typical showing of defiance.

Mattock then lifted the intensity and emptied the bench. Substitute Ryan Leneghan and the impressive Aaron O’Brien turned over the O’Connell’s rearguard to set up Ben Watters and Shane Hickey for points.

Former goalkeeper Sean Connolly got on the scoresheet with a free but Mattock then killed off the game with two devastating power plays.

Evergreen Reid again capitalised on the situation quickly reacting to Shane Hickey’s short shot for a point to flick Cathal McShane-esque to the net.

Hickey again turned provider, this time more design, less accident, to lay off to Ben Watters to tap in after a blistering run.

With that, the game was over. Conor Kiernan did powerfully respond to finish to the net but with the scoreline 3-13 to 1-4 at the second half water break, there was no shock on the cards.

Linesman Stephen Murphy assisted James Caraher with the last of four Collon scores in a row, the official stepping in to make the right call after Caraher’s effort was deemed wide.

Kiernan kicked O’Connell’s only point from play at the death but the meeting of the two most recent intermediate champions awaits this Sunday in Stabannon as 2019 Champions Mattock will take on 2020 Champions St.Brides.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Cillian Hickey, Shane Maguire, James Caraher 0-1; Terry Donegan, Cathal Clarke, Ben Quaile; Conor Leneghan, Cathal Fleming 0-4; Shane Hickey 1-1, Adrian Reid 1-1, Ben McKenna 0-3, Aaron O’Brien 0-4, Ben Watters 1-1, Jack Thompson 0-1. Subs: Ryan Leneghan for Thompson (ht), Oisin McKenna for Donegan (45), Daire Englishby for Maguire (45), JP Watters for Watters (48), Eoin McCloskey for Reid (50).

O’CONNELL’S: Stuart Reynolds; Liam Kiernan, Conor Byrne, David Hoey; Emmet Byrne, Jackie Agnew 0-3 (3f), Conor Culligan; Ciaran O’Brien, Conor Kiernan 1-1; Cian O’Dwyer, Stuart Osbourne 0-1(f), Andrew Keenan; Eimhin Caldwell, Sean Cairns, Sean Connolly 0-1(f). Subs Jamie Murphy for Caldwell (42), Tadgh Kearney for Keenan (45).

REFEREE: Thomas Brennan (Westerns)