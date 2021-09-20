Louth SFC | Fresh-faced Mattock sail into last eight as group winners

Richie Halpenny, St. Brides fends off the challenge of Ryan Leneghan, Mattock Rangers during the SFC Group C game in Stabannon. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cathal Fleming, Mattock Rangers and Bernard Laverty, St. Brides attempt to gain possession of the ball during the SFC Group C game in Stabannon. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cathal Fleming, Mattock Rangers is tackled by Laurence Steen, St. Brides during the SFC Group C game in Stabannon. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Mattock Rangers 0-18

St Bride’s 1-10

MATTOCK Rangers made it two wins from two in Group C of the Louth Senior Championship as the Brides made their first appearance in top grade since 2010.

Ironically was the year Mattock last lifted Joe Ward and the manner in which the Collon men secured their passage to the knockout stages will have rekindled old memories as their new look side packed with fresh faces found the target at ease at times.

With the experienced duo of Adrian Reid and Daire Englishby offering guidance in defence and attack, Mattock were full value for their victory.

44 year old Aaron Hoey also turned back the clock, top scoring for his side with four points when introduced early in the second half.

St. Brides started the brightest of the two most recent Intermediate champions. Paddy Reilly rounded his marker Shane Maguire for the first score of the game, however it was all Mattock for the remainder of the half.

In fact Declan McCoy’s outfit didn’t score for the remainder of the half, nor until Hoey’s introduction. Aaron O’Brien began the game in determined fashion for Mattock he had two scores off either foot to give his side a lead they would never relinquish.

O’Brien finished with four in the first half, Reid found his range and the impressive Cathal Fleming opened his account as St Brides struggled to settle. Paddy Reilly missed two frees as the wide tally mounted up for the Knockbridge side, leaving it 0-8 to 0-1 at the interval.

Laurence Steen was sacrificed as St Brides decided to ditch their sweeper in order to get back into the contest. Instead it was Mattock, who got a positive reaction, with the extra space, Wayne McKeever’s outfit tagged on four more points. Ben Watters and Fleming with a brace a piece to make it 0-12 to 0-1.

Mattock goalkeeper Stephen Smith was forced into action twice with two point blank saves before Hoey clipped over two trademark left-footed strikes. Smith lost his clean sheet before the water break with Ciarán Deane bundling to the net after good work from Paddy Reilly.

The final quarter got nervy at times for Mattock with another Bride’s substitute Emmet Kirk pulling two back. But just as the Bride’s looked to be gaining momentum Mattock hit the 2020 IFC champions with counter attacking points each and every time.

Star performer on the night Fleming finished strongly with three points, James Caraher scored with his first touch off the bench, while Mick Keane came up the field to rattle the crossbar, an inch lower and there would have been just two between the sides.

Those were the margins, just like Mattock, St Brides will be better for the game under their belts as they face O'Connell's this Sunday in Stabannon for the second quarter-final berth.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Shane Maguire, Daire Englishby; Terry Donegan, Cathal Clarke, Ben Quaile; Conor Leneghan, Cathal Fleming 0-7 (2f); Aaron O’Brien 0-4 (1f), Adrian Reid 0-1, Ben McKenna; Shane Hickey 0-2, Ben Watters 0-2, Ryan Leneghan 0-1. Subs: Jack Thompson for R Leneghan (46), James Caraher 0-1 for Quaile (55).

ST. BRIDES: Darren Breen; Mick Keane 0-1, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Richie Halpenny, Conor Deane, Aaron Devin; James Costello, Bernard Laverty; Robert McCaughey, Kevin Hearty 0-1, Sean Brennan; Laurence Steen; Paddy Reilly 0-1, Ciarán Deane 1-1. Subs: Emmet Kirk 0-2 (1f) for Steen (30), Ross Murnaghan for Devin (ht), Aaron Hoey 0-4 (1f) for Brennan (35), Padraig Mackin for S Hoey (60).

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Mairtin)