Louth SFC | Five-star St Mary’s get there in the end

Ardee St Mary’s 5-9

St Bride’s 1-13

LAST year’s losing senior finalists Ardee St. Mary’s turned a stroll into a slog on Sunday lunchtime against reigning intermediate champions St. Brides to advance to the semi finals.

Despite the eight point margin of Ardee’s victory, St. Brides to their credit, made the contest an arm wrestle with some dogged defending thanks to the return of Andrew Smyth and an inspired Emmett Kirk performance.

Victors Ardee sprung Ryan Rooney from the bench in the final quarter and reaped an amazing dividend.

The former precocious minor found the net twice in a devastating late cameo. That brace provided the gloss, but there were only three points between the sides entering the finale.

In the opening half, Carl Gillespie was involved in all three goals for the stuttering Mary’s, scoring two either side of an neat assist for Luke Matthews.

The opening exchanges were fragmented to say the least, littered with bad handling as both sides set the lines of engagement across their own half back lines.

County midfielder Liam Jackson found himself right half back for his side.

Mary’s full forward Matthews eventually opened the scoring with a well taken free, quickly followed up by a Ciarán Keenan point.

Carl Gillespie put his stamp on the game inside the ten minute mark, the Louth U20 captain once again showing his importance for Seán Barry’s side with some intelligent play. The youngster has a knack of being in the right place at the right time in front of goal.

Gillespie timed his runs from the right wing off Daire McConnon to perfection each and every time, finishing low to the left twice and finding Matthews for his goal in between in identical fashion.

His first came before arguably Knockbridge’s player of the season Bernard Laverty then found the target with an audacious long range point. Brides showed their character all afternoon to stick to their task and when Ciarán Deane lobbed Gavin Douglas their work rate soared.

Emmett Kirk then grew into the contest responding to the two Ardee goals in the first half on every occasion to make it 3-3 to 1-5 at the turn in Ardee’s favour.

Eimhin Keenan returned to the side but was black carded at the end of the first half but it would make little difference to the start of the second half as the reigning intermediate champions failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage.

Substitute Ronan Carroll scored with his first touch as the Ardee men started the brighter of the two sides. Kirk and Paddy Reilly walloped over scores but another Ardee sub Conor Gillespie found the target along with Daire McConnon who kept the scoreboard ticking with a hand-passed point.

Brides again showed that spirit that brought Declan McCoy’s side silverware last season to make it a one score game. Kirk again was on song with two more scores along with Kevin Hearty’s second.

Just when tensions were about to simmer, Rooney entered the fray and indeed settled the contest with two well taken goals to see his side march on.

ARDEE ST. MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Liam Jackson, Donal McKenny, Eimhin Keenan; Robbie Leavy, RJ Callaghan; Kian Moran 0-1, Ciarán Keenan 0-2, Tom Jackson; Dáire McConnon 0-1, Luke Matthews 1-1, Carl Gillespie 2-1(1f). Subs: Ronan Carroll 0-2 for Callaghan (ht), Conor Gillespie 0-1 (f) for Gillespie (39), Jonathan Commins for E Keenan (50), Ryan Rooney 2-0 for T Jackson (53), Darren Clarke for Matthews (58).

ST. BRIDES: Darren Breen; Andrew Smyth, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Richie Halpenny, Conor Deane 0-1, Mick Keane; Paddy Reilly 0-1, Bernard Laverty 0-1; Robert McCaughey, Emmet Kirk 0-6 (4f), James Costello; Laurence Steen; Kevin Hearty 0-2, Ciarán Deane 1-1. Subs: Neil Thornton for Steen (51), Aaron Hoey for (56), Sean Brennan for McCaughey (58).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson.