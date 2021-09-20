Louth SFC | Five-star Newtown Blues see of St Joseph’s to reach quarter-finals

Conal Smyth of the Joes gets his pass away as he comes under pressure from Daire Nally and Conor Moore of Newtown Blues.

St. Joeâ€™s Conal McCaul puts the breaks on to go past Ciaran Downey of Newtown Blues.

Ciaran Cluskey Kelly of Newtown Blues and Craig Doherty of St. Josephs in action on Sunday.

Newtown Blues 5-7

St Joseph’s 2-11

Five-star Newtown Blues used all their famous craft to overcome St. Joseph’s at the Grove on Sunday afternoon. The former champions were the first side to make the senior quarter finals with their fourth win in four meetings with the Joes in the past five years.

Having been off colour in their opening day victory against Dundalk Gaels a week previous, the Newfoundwell side reverted back to their league rotation with Ciaran Downey starting in the middle of the field and veteran John Kermode taking his place at the edge of the square.

Downey’s positioning in the middle of the field set up an intriguing battle with county colleague Conall McCaul, but the story of the game was the Drogheda’s side's ability to manufacture and take their goal chances.

With Colm Judge finding endless pockets of space, Darren Moore’s men had a steady supply of possession. Not to be lulled into lateral passing, the Blues flicked the switch as early as the third minute to make the first of five incisive cuts at the Joes rearguard.

Judge was fouled inside the small parallelogram after he opened the scoring, Emmet Carolan dispatched the third minute penalty and with that, the Blues had control of the game.

Blues lost wing forward Cormac McQuillan to a black card after a late tackle and that offered Ollie McDonnell’s men a chance to get a foothold in the game. Craig Doherty nailed a free and substitute Alan McKenna would respond after replacing Ben Collier who suffered an early injury.

With sheer efficiency, Rob Carr timed his run to meet a Ross Nally and Judge move to find the net, but McKenna hit the the target two more times and when a Conor Neary delivery found Jack Mulligan in open space the wing forward shook off his marker to fire to the net to make it a one point game after the first half water break.

Poacher supreme, Nally was on hand to finish a John Kermode knock down in the 22nd minute to again extend their lead abds stifle the Joe’s momentum. At half time it was 3-3 to 1-4 in the Blues’ favour.

Nally again, was on hand to make scoring goals look easy in the early stages of the second half.

The county man was in the right place at the right time to finish a dropping ball after Joe's Keeper Jordan Mackin came off his line to break a dropping ball at the edge of his square. The goal came after the Joes scored three points in succession.

Alan Quigley is ever the Championship player and he combined with the impressive Oisín McGuinness to narrow the gap, 1-11 to 4-6 with three points in a row.

All the while building pressure on the Drogheda men, Conall Smyth spurned a lobbed goal chance and Conall McCaul moved to full forward to force a save out of Johnny McDonnell. The Louth U20 player worryingly went off injured as a result.

Blues wing forward Conor Branigan relieved thet pressure with a well-worked goal started by a certain Andy McDonnell who came in to close out the contest

Branigan then turned an Alan Lynch shot into the net at the finish but without getting out of third gear the Blues advance.

The Joes now face old foes Dundalk Gaels this Sunday for a knockout place.

ST.JOSEPH’S:Jordan Mackin; Stefan Potts, Shane McQuillan, Liam O’Leary; David Kieran, Killian Staunton, Gabriel Bell; Oisín McGuinness 0-1, Conall McCaul 0-1; Jack Mulligan 1-0, Alan Lynch 1-0, Conor Neary; Conall Smyth, Craig Doherty 0-3(2f), Ben Collier. Subs: Alan McKenna 0-3(2f) for Collier (18), Alan Quigley 0-3 (1’45’) for Neary, Ben Mulligan for Staunton (40), Thomas Smyth for J Mulligan (49), Killian McDonnell for McCaul (62)

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Paul Moore, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly, Alan Connor; Daire Nally, Emmet Carolan 1-0 (pen), Ian Connor; Ciaran Downey 0-2, Fergal Donohoe; Cormac McQuillan 0-2, Colm Judge 0-2 (1f), Conor Branigan 1-0; Ross Nally 2-0, John Kermode 0-1, Rob Carr 1-0. Subs: Stephen Moonan for Moore (40), Andy McDonnell for McQuillan (45) Jamie Kelly 0-1 for Carr (50), Thomas Costello for Judge (60), Lorcan McQuillan for Kermode (60).

REFEREE: Noel Hand (Hunterstown Rovers)