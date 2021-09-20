Louth SFC | Champs recover from slow start to sink Dreadnots

Dreadnots Dermot Campbell is tackled by Sam Mulroy of N. Mairti­n during Sunday's match in Duneer.

Mairtin's Wayne Campbell saw this effort go just wide of the posts.

Dreadnots Padraig Rath is tackled by Sam Mulroy of N. Mairti­n during Sunday's match in Duneer.

Pauric Smith of Dreadnots knocks one over the bar despite the best efforts of John Clutterbuck of Naomh MairtÃ­n to block.

Naomh Mairtin found another level in the second half as a goal from talisman Sam Mulroy set the defending champions on their way to victory over Dreadnots.

Naomh Mairtin 1-11

Dreadnots 0-9

Mulroy intercepted a misplaced pass in the Dreadnots defence to drive the ball to the net and bring his side roaring back into a contest which saw Fergal Reel’s side trail by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break.

The Dreadnots raised the game’s two opening white flags through Jay Hughes and Pauric Smith, before Smith then turned provider for Hughes to convert from play.

A well taken effort from Darragh Shevlin had them 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after 13 minutes.

An interesting battle of the county stars was brewing, with star forward Sam Mulroy pitted up against Dermot Campbell, despite Campbell winning the battle early on, Mulroy still showed his class, sending a left-foot shot over the bar for the Jocks’ opening score of the match.

Peter Kirwan swivelled to kick over the bar, before Dreadnots sweeper Cian McEvoy set up Hughes to give the Dreadnots a 0-6 to 0-2 lead on 20 minutes.

Things appeared to get worse for the Mairtins when they lost Conor Whelan and Stephen Campbell to black cards during that opening half.

With the Dreadnots winning all six of their kick-outs and the likes of Anthony Williams and Conor Faulkner driving things on from the half back line, a potential upset did look on the cards.

Two late frees from Sam Mulroy, including a sublime effort from beside the dugouts, ate into that Dreadnots’ lead. But the best was certainly saved to just before the break, as James Califf kicked an even better effort over the bar from that same side at the other end. A “peach” of a score you might say! That left it at 0-7 to 0-4 in the Dreadnots’ favour at the break.

Naomh Mairtin came out a different proposition in that second half. The Joe Ward holders took the ball off the Dreadnots 15 times in that second period, compared to only six turnovers in the first half. They also won six from 15 on the Dreadnots kickout with Sean Healy (19 possessions) and John Clutterbuck (20 possessions) seeing a lot of the ball.

One such turnover led to Sam Mulroy seizing on a loose ball, before baring down on the Clogher defence to drive the ball low past Ciaran Cunnigham to draw the sides level at 1-4 to 0-7.

The Jocks turned over eight of Clogherhead’s 12 second half attacks, with defenders Mark Whelan and Conor Healy both blocking down Dreadnots shots at the post, as John O’Brien’s side failed to score again until nearly full time.

Mulroy’s goal sparked a Mairtins second-half surge, as a further four points from the number 14, along with efforts from Conor Whelan and Wayne Campbell gave them a seven-point lead heading into full time and despite two late frees from Hughes, the Mairtins secured victory in their first championship match and now look strong favourites to top this group.

Naomh Martin: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Thomas Sullivan, Conor Healy; John Clutterbuck, Sean Healy, Conor Morgan; Wayne Campbell 0-2, Evan Whelan; Jack Murphy, Eoghan Callaghan, Stephen Campbell; Conor Whelan 0-2 (1f), Sam Mulroy 1-7 (5f), JP Rooney. Subs: Val Leddy for Evan Whelan (50), Brian McQuilan for Rooney (50), Mick Fanning for Murphy (54), Cian Sands for Wayne Campbell (58),

Dreadnots: Ciaran Cunnigham; Barry Faulkner, Padraig Rath, Conor Clarke; Aaron Scullion, Anthony Williams, Conor Faulkner; Paraic Smith 0-1, Dermot Campbell; Peter Kirwan 0-2, Pat Lynch, James Califf 0-1; Jay Hughes 0-4 (3f), Darragh Shevlin 0-1, Cian McEvoy. Subs: Anthony Lynch for Pat Lynch (48), Derek Shevlin for Faulkner (53), Carl Monaghan for Darragh Shevlin (53).

Referee: David Fedigan.