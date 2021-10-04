Louth SFC | Blues are back in business

Paul Moore, Newtown Blues goes right over Pauric Smith's back in this challenge. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Andy McDonnell, Newtown Blues hits the deck as Cian McEvoy and James Califf wait to gather for Dreadnots. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Colm Judge protests his innocence to referee David Fedigan before being sent off. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Water Break.......The umpires have a chat as players from Newtown Blues and Dreadnots take on some water. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

John Kermode, Newtown Blues watches his shot hit the back of the Dreadnots' net for their second goal. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Newtown Blues 2-9

Dreadnots 0-12

If the Blues were a bit off-colour in the group stages, they returned to something much closer to their brilliant best in what was potentially the trickiest quarter-final test facing any of the so-called ‘big guns’.

Dreadnots had shown solid form in their section, blitzing Geraldines and running champions Naomh Mairtin close, but after a bright start they were second best against a Blues side that played the last 15 minutes with 14 men following a straight red card for Colm Judge.

That was the only blot on the Blues’ copy book as they returned to the kind of form required to be in the Joe Ward shake-up.

Barring an appeal reprieve, Judge will have to sit out that last four clash and even in the twilight of a stunning career, he will be sorely missed.

Ironically, he wasn’t really missed in the closing stages of this game as at times it looked as if the Blues had the numerical advantage as they played keep-ball, with one particular lengthy spell of possession ending with an injection of pace and a sublime Ross Nally point.

The Blues had the game under that kind of spell throughout.

They had to steady themselves after a bright Dreadnots’ start yielded points from Paraic Smith and Derek Shevlin, but as they gradually clawed that deficit back to lead 0-4 to 0-3 at the first water break, it was already clear that the Drogheda outfit had found a higher gear than in their previous outings against Dundalk Gaels and St Joseph’s.

They confirmed those suspicions in the second quarter, plundering two goals in four minutes and with that they were in almost complete control of the contest.

Smith had just levelled the game up at 0-4 apiece when Blues’ struck for their first goal, albeit with some significant help from Lady Luck.

A high attempt at a point from Ross Nally landed on top of the crossbar and looped back out to the edge of the square, but was nothing lucky about Rob Carr’s lightning quick reaction or his finish.

If fortune wasn’t smiling on Dreadnots for that goal, they felt even more hard-done by for the second a few minutes later as they believed they should have had a free when Blues turned over possession between the 21 and 45m lines.

Colm Judge didn’t hang around waiting for David Fedigan’s whistle, however. The former Louth star picked out Fergal Donohoe who in turn picked out the in-rushing John Kermode, who left Ciaran Cunningham with no chance with an emphatic finish to the far corner.

Having spent most of that second quarter camped in Dreadnots final third it was perhaps inevitable that the Blues would reap a dividend and they were good value for a 2-6 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Similar to the first-half, Dreadnots started the second brightly, but while they closed the gap to four points on three occasions, they couldn’t get any closer.

It was 2-8 to 0-10 when Judge received his marching orders, but if anything the Blues looked the more dangerous side thereafter.

They certainly bossed possession and Nally put five between the sides with five minutes of normal-time remaining.

Dreadnots were always going to need a goal to win from there, but they didn’t even reduce the gap to three until well into added time thanks to points from defenders Conor Faulkner and Padraig Rath.

Newtown Blues: Johnny McDonnell; Paul Moore 0-1, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly, Emmet Carolan; John Connolly, Alan Connor, Ian Connor; Ciaran Downey 0-3 (2f), Fergal Donohoe; Daire Nally, Colm Judge 0-1f, Conor Branigan; Robert Carr 1-1, John Kermode 1-0, Ross Nally 0-3 (2’45’). Subs: Andy McDonnell for I Connor, Stephen Moonan for P Moore, Jamie Kelly for Conor Branigan.

Dreadnots: Ciaran Cunningham; Conor Clarke, Padraig Rath 0-1, Barry Faulkner; Aaron Scullion, Cian McEvoy, Conor Faulkner 0-1; Anthony Williams 0-1, Dermot Campbell; Pat Lynch, Paraic Smith 0-2f, Derek Shevlin 0-1; Jay Hughes 0-4 (2f), Peter Kirwan, Darragh Shevlin 0-2. Subs:

Referee: David Fedigan.