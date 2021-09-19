Louth SFC | Ardee St Mary’s book quarter-final spot as late Gillespie equaliser denies St Patrick’s

Ardee St Mary’s 0-16

St Patrick’s 0-16

For the second week in a row super-sub Carl Gillespie saved St Mary’s blushes as the Ardee men stumbled into the quarter-finals of the Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship.

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as last week’s smash-and-grab goal to topple St Mochta’s, but Gillespie’s late free in Dowdallshill earned his team a vital draw and kept their hopes of topping the group alive.

Another sub, Darren Clarke, laid the foundations for Gillespie’s equaliser moments earlier when he converted a free to cut St Patrick’s two-point lead in half.

Both frees looked to be of the soft variety, particularly Ciaran Murphy’s late challenge on Daire McConnon, but with the stakes sky-high, Clarke and Gillespie held their nerve impressively.

The draw isn’t a whole lot of use to St Pat’s unless they also draw their second game with St Mochta’s next Sunday, which is effectively now a knockout tie.

The permutations are complicated, but St Mary’s are through and they will advance as group winners unless St Patrick’s can defeat St Mochta’s by three points or more.

Topping this ultra-competitive section could yet prove crucial as St Mary’s big Joe Ward rivals Newtown Blues and Naomh Mairtin were firmly on course to advance as group winners.

It was always going to be a group of attrition and while they haven’t been at their best, St Mary’s deserve credit for battling through against two well-prepared and in-form opponents.

But Sean Barry will still be concerned.

Similar to the St Mochta’s game, his team switched off completely in the second-half, managing just four scores and being pinned back in their own defensive third for long periods.

That was a far cry from the opening minutes when they actually seemed to have shaken off that mediocre St Mochta’s performance, racing into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes.

Ronan Carroll, Jonathan Commins, Ciaran Keenan and Daire McConnon all looked too hot for the Pat’s defence to handle in that opening quarter, but the early dominance didn’t last.

Pat’s slowly worked their way back into the game and could have done so a lot quicker had Paddy Kennan hit the net rather than the butt of an upright with an early goal chance into the clubroom end.

Pat’s were wasteful throughout, kicking a number of bad wides and dropping several kicks short into the arms of Gavin Douglas and had they brought their shooting boots, St Mary’s could well have found themselves in a great deal of bother.

By the first water break Pat’s had cut that early five-point deficit to three and they edged even closer with points from Aidan McCann and Cathal Grogan, following a sweetly struck score by Jonathan Commins at the other end.

But St Mary’s appeared to take the Pat’s purple patch in their stride and kicked four points with just one in reply in the final 10 minutes of the half to lead by 0-12 to 0-7 at the break.

While you couldn’t write Pat’s off at that stage, you sensed all St Mary’s had to do was keep their foot on the throttle in the second period.

But they didn’t, and it was Pat’s who found another couple of gears.

With Paddy Keenan rolling back the years and Jack Murphy, Leonard Grey, Danny O’Connor and Cathal Grogan all posing the St Mary’s defence problems, last year’s county final runners-up completely lost their way.

The Pat’s comeback was a bit of a slow burn, but a ’45 from goalkeeper Martin McEneaney, swiftly followed by a Jack Murphy point, drew them level for the first time at 0-14 apiece on 52 minutes.

St Mary’s were threading water and the malaise even seemed to spread to the touchline as they sent Mark Fay in as a sub and played for 30 seconds with 16 men. Fay even touched the ball during that spell, but referee Paul Kneel gave them the benefit of the doubt and sent play back for a Gavin Douglas kick-out.

Pat’s eventually hit the front for the first time in the game in the final minute of normal-time thanks to an interception and point by Danny O’Connor.

Paddy Keenan then gave them a two-point cushion with a short free one-two with Aidan McCann.

While it was Gillespie’s point that rescued a draw for St Mary’s it was actually Clarke’s free that sent them through to the quarter-finals as a one-point defeat would have been enough to ensure qualification.

It now just remains to be seen who will join them in the last eight and whether Pat’s or Mochta’s can overhaul the Mary’s score difference of +2.

But while St Mary’s might have a keen eye on the winning margin, it will be of little concern to the Pat’s and Mochta’s camps in what should be a cracking winner-takes-all contest.

Ardee St Mary’s: Gavin Douglas; Donal McKenny, Karl Faulkner 0-1, Conor Keenan; Jay Crawley, Kian Moran, Niall Eccles; Robbie Leavy 0-1, Liam Jackson 0-1; Conor Gillespie, Ronan Carroll 0-2, Tom Jackson; Ciaran Keenan 0-2, Daire McConnon 0-1, Jonathan Commins 0-6 (2f, 2mk). Subs: Eimhin Keenan for N Eccles (41), Carl Gillespie 0-1 for R Carroll (44), Mark Fay for J Commins (52), Darren Clarke 0-1f for Conor Gillespie (59).

St Patrick’s: Martin McEneaney 0-1’45’; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan 0-1, Ciaran Murphy, Darren O’Hanlon; Leonard Grey, Matt Pagni; Jack Murphy 0-5, Paddy Keenan 0-2, Aidan McCann 0-1; Jason Woods, Cathal Grogan 0-3, Daniel O’Connor 0-3 (1’mk’). Subs: Ross Murphy for B Dunne (ht), Rory Duffy for M Pagni (59).

Referee: Paul Kneel.