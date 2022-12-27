Louth seniors do just enough to win entertaining fundraiser with club championship All-Star XV

Paddy Keenan delivers a pass for the All-Star team during Tuesday's fundraising match with Louth seniors at Darver Centre of Excellence. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Louth senior footballers fought back to win Tuesday’s fundraising match with a team made up of club championship All-Stars, legendary former players and rising stars at Darver Centre of Excellence.

The underdogs – who had Paddy Keenan, Andy McDonnell, Ray Finnegan and Brian White in good form – led by 1-3 to 0-5 at half-time. Tom Jackson, the best player on display, hit the net.

And Peter Fitzpatrick’s side extended the gap to three early in the second half only for a blitz by Mickey Harte’s Reds to seal victory – Paul Mathews Leonard Grey and Shane Byrne each scored goals.

Fitzpatrick came on for a late cameo himself and a Dylan McKeown goal reduced the margin to two as the All-Stars threatened an unlikely upset.

Newcomer Shane Byrne top-scored for Louth with 1-2, while 19-year-old Beanón Corrigan kicked three impressive points from midfield in the first half. On the other side, Jackson bagged a classy 1-2, as did McKeown who grew into proceedings.

LOUTH: Declan Byrne (St Mochta’s); Páraic McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s), Daniel Corcoran (Geraldines), Gerard Browne (Roche Emmets); Leonard Grey (St Patrick’s, 1-0), Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets, 0-2), Gabriel Bell (St Joseph’s); Beanón Corrigan (Geraldines, 0-3), Paul Mathews (St Fechin’s, 1-0); Jonathan Commins (Ardee St Mary’s, 0-1), Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers), Peter McStravick (Young Irelands); Jay Hughes (Dreadnots, 0-1), Shane Byrne (Roche Emmets, 1-2), Kieran McArdle (St Bride’s).

ALL-STARS: Neil Gallagher (Cooley Kickhams); James O’Reilly (Cooley Kickhams), Alan Connor (Newtown Blues, 0-1m), Aidan Grant (Roche Emmets); Tom Matthews (St Kevin’s), Seán Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells, 0-1), Ray Finnegan (St Patrick’s); Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues), Paddy Keenan (St Patrick’s); Bobby Butterly (Stabannon Parnells, 0-1), Tom Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s, 1-2), TJ Doheny (St Kevin’s); Harry Butterly (Stabannon Parnells, 0-1), Brian White (Cooley Kickhams, 0-2, 1 45), Dylan McKeown (Dundalk Gaels, 1-2). Subs: Liam Flynn (Mattock Rangers), Callum Grant (Roche Emmets), Peter Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).