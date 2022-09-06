Louth senior, intermediate and junior quarter-final draws

St Josephs' Conall McCaul and Thomas O'Connell of Dundalk Gaels during Monday night's SFC encounter at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan

Fergal Reel’s Naomh Máirtín will face the Armagh native’s former club St Patrick’s in the tie of the senior championship quarter-final round.

The Jocks, chasing a third Joe Ward Cup win in succession, will take on Johnny Magee’s Pat’s, who qualified for the last eight with an impressive victory over Newtown Blues on Sunday, duly knocking last season’s beaten finalists, St Mochta’s, out in the process.

Fancied Ardee St Mary’s will take on St Bride’s a year on from scoring five goals against the Knockbridge men at the same stage, with St Joseph’s, fresh from humbling Dundalk Gaels on Monday night, lining out to face Newtown Blues, the club which Joe’s trainer Colin Kelly enjoyed so much playing success with.

In the other quarter-final, Geraldines and St Fechin’s will collide in a repeat of the 1983 senior showpiece, which the Beaulieu boys won, 1-8 to 1-5.

Meanwhile, the two Division 1 clubs in the intermediate championship – Cooley Kickhams and Sean O’Mahony’s – were paired in Monday night’s draw at Clan na Gael Park.

Hunterstown Rovers and Clans will renew their rivalry having previously met in the knockout stages in 2015, 2017 and ’18, with the latter progressing on all three occasions.

Thomas MacNamee’s St Kevin’s – tipped to go far in this season’s competition – were first out of the hat and will oppose Dundalk Young Irelands, with Roche Emmets meeting Glen Emmets in the other last eight encounter.

The junior draw produced some mouth-watering ties with Lannléire and Glyde Rangers meeting in the quarter-finals for the second term on the trot, while there will be skin and hair flying when John Mitchel’s meet neighbours Stabannon Parnells.

Elsewhere, Wolfe Tones' reward for topping Group 4 is a clash with Westerns, while 2020 winners Naomh Fionnbarra will tackle Naomh Malachi.

All matches will be played on the weekend of Friday to Monday, September 16-19.

DRAWS

SFC: Newtown Blues vs St Joseph’s; Naomh Máirtín vs St Patrick’s; Ardee St Mary’s vs St Bride’s; St Fechin’s vs Geraldines. Relegation: Mattock Rangers vs Dreadnots; St Mochta’s vs Dundalk Gaels.

IFC: St Kevin’s vs Dundalk Young Irelands; Hunterstown Rovers vs Clan na Gael; Cooley Kickhams vs Sean O’Mahony’s; Roche Emmets vs Glen Emmets. Relegation: Oliver Plunkett’s vs O’Connell’s; O Raghallaighs vs Kilkerley Emmets.

JFC: Lannléire vs Glyde Rangers; Wolfe Tones vs Westerns; John Mitchel’s vs Stabannon Parnells; Naomh Fionnbarra vs Naomh Malachi.