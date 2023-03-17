Louth seeking to pick up first win at Leinster U20 level at the seventh attempt

Louth U20 joint-manager Christy Grimes will be hoping to lead his side to a victory over Offaly. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Louth will be aiming to pick up the county’s first provincial win at U20 level at the seventh attempt when they face last year’s conquerors, Offaly, in Stabannon.

The Faithful have been something of a bogey side for the Reds since this grade’s inception in 2018 having beaten the Wee men thrice.

Wayne Kierans, Aidan Shevlin and the current management – headed by Christy Grimes and Derek Walsh – have all tried to overcome Offaly in this period to no avail. Furthermore, the men in green, white and gold have delivered an All-Ireland U20 title, in 2021, and have their star man in that success, Cormac Egan, back available this season.

The Tullamore clubman was absent through injury in Kilcormac 12 months ago when a late goal by Jamie Guing sealed a 3-7 to 0-13 victory for the hosts. The Clonbullogue man is one of eight of the 18 used by Offaly last year to remain eligible, including five starters – Geordi O’Meara, Harry Plunkett, John Furlong, Diarmuid Finneran and Tom Hyland.

Not that Tuesday night’s visitors have enjoyed much success so far this term having lost two of their three leagues matches – at home to Clare and away to Limerick either side of a victory against Tipperary.

Furlong was at centre-back last year and so could come up against Kieran McArdle, who was probably Louth’s best player on the night. He, along with Liam Flynn, caused the Offaly defence no shortage of problems with direct running and pace.

Eight of the 18 players Louth fielded for that duel will tog out once more, including a half-dozen starters – Josh Finlay (St Kevin’s), Mark Holohan (St Fechin’s), Beanón Corrigan (Geraldines), McArdle (St Bride’s), Seán Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells), Kyle McElroy (O Raghallaighs), Flynn (Mattock Rangers) and Cillian Taaffe (Hunterstown Rovers).

Other prime candidates for starting berths – Dylan Cassidy (Dreadnots), Daniel Reilly (O Raghallaighs), Cameron Maher (St Kevin’s) and Harry Butterly (Stabannon Parnells) – were also members of last season’s panel, as was Gerard Hanlon (Cooley Kickhams).

Louth appear to be settled in a number of positions with Cassidy likely to be preferred to both Finlay and Connor Browne (O Raghallaighs) as the goalkeeper. Fionn Tipping (Na Piarsaigh Blackrock) and Holohan are the corner-backs of choice, with Tadhg McDonnell (Ardee St Mary’s) and Aaron McGlew (St Fechin’s) favourites for the wing-back slots.

Corrigan and Reynolds may continue in the central defensive breaches, with the former possibly even picking up Egan for Offaly, although Maher or James Rogers (Hunterstown Rovers) may be under consideration for positions across the half-back line.

At midfield, it looks to be either Reilly or Seán Callaghan (Ardee St Mary’s) with outstanding Dara McDonnell (Naomh Máirtín), who will be required at his best.

McArdle is the centre-forward, in between Flynn and another. There are a number of viable candidates in this regard.

Sticky-hands Tom Matthews (St Kevin’s) is a virtual certainty on the square alongside Kyle McElroy (O Raghallaighs) and another, who could well be Butterly given his free-taking qualities.

Young Darragh Dorian (Naomh Máirtín) showed well in the league games but may be better coming off the bench. Yet, with few others having outshone him competitively so far, the teenager may still get the nod.