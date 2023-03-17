Louth seeking to defeat Cork in crucial Division 2 duel – ‘They’re at the top of the table as well’

Louth manager Mickey Harte during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Louth at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Louth can take another unlikely step towards Division 2 promotion when they face fellow top-two contenders Cork in Ardee on Sunday (throw-in: 1pm).

A victory for Mickey Harte’s men, which would be their fourth in succession, could set-up a winner-takes-all, round seven duel with Dublin at Croke Park.

The Reds’ preparations have been dealt a blow with confirmation of captain Sam Mulroy’s hamstring tear, which will keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks, bringing his involvement in the upcoming Leinster Championship clash with Westmeath into serious doubt.

Mulroy limped out of the Kildare match before half-time and joins a lengthy, longer-term injury list, which also includes St Mochtas’ Ciarán Byrne.

However, it is anticipated that Harte will have several other stars back in contention for the duel with Cork. Tom Jackson, Daniel Corcoran and Paul Mathews are in a race to be fit for involvement against the country’s leading marksmen so far this term.

Cork, who overcame Louth in a qualifier clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last June, travel to the north-east buoyed by two successive victories and sit a place above the Reds in the table courtesy of score difference, having 13-71 in their six outings.

“They’re at the top of the table as well,” Harte said of the Leesiders.

“When you’ve two games to play at this level, you want to see how good you can perform in those games and if you perform as well as you can, you would hope you could get some kind of result out of them.”

The Rebels have won the past three meetings, including the qualifier fixtures of 2007 and 2022, having demoted Louth to Division 4 in a league match in 2020.

