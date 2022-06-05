Louth resurrect the legend of Donegal if only to fall short in tense Cork qualifier

Cork's Ian Maguire is surrounded by a combination of Dáire McConnon, Conor Early, Niall Sharkey, Ciarán Downey and Bevan Duffy during Louth's All-Ireland qualifier defeat at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon.

Sixteen points is usually the target score in Gaelic football these days and you always questioned whether Louth would be able to cross the threshold at Páirc Uí Chaoimh given the physical toll setting up as they did would undoubtedly take.

And so it proved. While able to restrict Cork to a beatable tally until deep into added-time, the visitors began to offer up the ball more cheaply than they had done and, crucially, they never led in a game which necessitated assuming the initiative in order for the gameplan to work fully.

On every occasion the ball went dead at the scoring end or Cork retrieved the ball, Louth players immediately sprinted back to stations within their own 45m line, forcing the often aimless Rebels to probe – repeatedly without any sort of conviction, which suited Mickey Harte entirely.

There was even an occasion in the second half where, when ahead by two points, Cork supporters began belching out ‘Olés’ as others booed with their team moving the ball across midfield at a pace comparable to that of the over-75s’ soccer match in Father Ted.

But Louth should make no apologies for the approach. They had to give themselves a fighting chance and to run the Rebels to four points – a margin that flattered John Cleary’s outfit – was a major improvement on the 16-point humbling by Kildare last time out and the 18 points that split the sides when the Wee men last travelled to Leeside.

Trainer Gavin Devlin is believed to have referenced Jim McGuinness’ Donegal when selling the tactical idea to Louth’s players over the course of the past month. And it was vintage Tír Chonaill to a degree, the visitors just lacking a sucker blow edge – a la Ryan McHugh versus the Dubs in 2014 – beyond Liam Jackson’s excellent breakaway goal on 18 minutes.

"You have to cut the cloth to suit and there's a lot of people who criticise certain styles of play, (but) I ask the question, 'would you rather go to a game that's over at half-time or one where there's a lot of intrigue about how you might be able to break down a defence or get a score against a lot of numbers behind the ball?' said Harte, when asked of the potential criticism his team would face in the aftermath.

"I don't like watching a game that is over, that's 2-12 to four points, at half-time. That doesn't entertain me at all and I'm sure it doesn't entertain anybody because it gives you the longest second half you could ever dream of.

"If we go and play this way and people don't like it, maybe they need to open their mind a wee bit to look at the different ways of playing the game."

Notably, Cleary was less enthused by the tense affair.

"I do care about the spectacle – I'm a football man," the Castlehaven man added.

“We're not used to playing that ultra-defensive game. We played Derry in the League and it probably wasn't as defensive as that and we just found it hard to break down. Here, in Munster, it might be defensive but nothing as defensive as that.”

HERO HURLEY

The one variable a structure like Louth’s cannot deny is individual excellence and Cork captain Brian Hurley gave an exhibition on how to evade clogged offensive corridors, receiving the ball on the loop on three occasions before splitting the posts from various ranges and angles.

But there was more than a hint of controversy about the goals. Hurley’s conversion on 66 minutes stemmed from Seán Powter seemingly throwing the ball in the process of passing to Brian Hayes who found the registrar. Or at least that’s how it looked from high in the main stand.

Regardless, the score finished the match as a contest – 1-11 to 1-5 – despite a Louth fightback that included points by Liam Jackson, Tom Jackson and Ciarán Downey, as well as a Conor Grimes goal that directly followed Colm O’Callaghan rifling in the Rebels’ second major, which Harte took issue with.

"We believed that if we were cautious and had our conservative game well under control that we could make life difficult for Cork – and I think we did,” said the Tyrone native.

“It opened up after that and there was a stage where we had to go for broke – that left us vulnerable at the back. Probably their second goal, which was critical to the final outcome, I do feel that we would have deserved a free. I feel we had a Cork player trapped and that he held on to the ball too long, but he got the decision. In tight games, many decisions are critical.”

Another huge moment was Cork ’keeper Christopher Kelly’s double save at the beginning of the final quarter. Having batted away John Clutterbuck’s drive, Dáire Nally recovered the ball and played across the target for Ciarán Keenan to palm. It looked certain to bulge the back of the net only for Kelly to stay big and deflect the effort to safety.

Meanwhile, Louth’s seven wides – including a pair of frees – to Cork’s two tells another tale of what might have been. Furthermore, half of Cork’s 0-12 haul came via frees by Stephen Sherlock. All statistics Harte and co will rue and that contributed to the eventual outcome.

"Every possession counts in a close, tight game and we didn't make enough of the possession we had to work hard to get, but I can't fault the effort and the way the players applied themselves to the game. Cork just ended up with more scores than us.”

CORK: Christopher Kelly; Kevin O’Donovan, Maurice Shanley, Seán Powter; John Cooper, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor; Colm O’Callaghan 1-0, Ian Maguire; John O’Rourke, Eoghan Sweeney, Daniel Dineen; Stephen Sherlock 0-8 (6f, 1 45), Brian Hurley 1-4 (0-1m), Cathail O’Mahony. Subs: Brian Hayes for O’Mahony (HT), Damien Gore for O’Rourke (51), Tadhg Corkery for Powter (69, temporary), Cian Kelly for Dineen (70), Powter for Corkery (70, temporary), Paul Walsh for Sweeney (70), Corkery for Powter (70).

LOUTH: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Bevan Duffy, Donal McKenny; Conall McKeever, Niall Sharkey, Liam Jackson 1-1; John Clutterbuck, Conor Early; Craig Lennon, Sam Mulroy 0-4f, Ryan Burns; Dáire McConnon, Ciarán Downey 0-1, Dáire Nally. Subs: Ciarán Keenan for Burns (44), Tommy Durnin for Early (45), Leonard Grey for McKeever (62), Conor Grimes 1-0 for Nally (65), Tom Jackson 0-1 for Lennon (67).

REFEREE: Fergal Kelly (Longford).