Louth require offensive improvement for crucial Wicklow clash

Louth will need a greater level of attacking quality if they’re to sustain their Leinster Championship dream in Wicklow on Sunday.

Niamh Rice’s drive and pace was badly missed in the three-point defeat by Laois last weekend, though the Garden County won’t exactly be entering their first home fixture with confidence having suffered relegation to Division 4 before succumbing comprehensively to fourth tier queens Offaly on their provincial bow, 2-6 to 0-7.

The Reds will be strongly fancied to win in Wicklow having comfortably pipped Leighton Glynn’s outfit in the league’s relegation play-off, while the impacts of Ciara Woods and Rebecca Carr off the bench last weekend bodes well for a Wee triumph bid.

It would be a surprise, therefore, if changes were made to the starting goalkeeper and defence, while Aoife Halligan is sure to retain her place at midfield following a fine performance against Laois.

She could well have a different partner, however, with Ruth Hanna having departed the fray at half-time against Laois. Eimear Byrne would seem the likeliest switch to centre-field.

Laura Collins and Kate Flood are a certain forward pair which means, provided Woods and Carr get the nod, Jennifer McCourt, Aoife Byrne, Louise Byrne, Hannah O’Neill and Roisin Kavanagh may battle the bit out during the week for inclusion from throw-in.

Wicklow had actually opened brightly in their loss to the Faithful before goal concessions cost them their foothold. Nonetheless, the form of Sineád McGettigan on the afternoon was a positive and Louth would be advised to watch her closely during the round two clash.

A victory, and a considerable one at that, would give the Reds a major boost in their semi-final pursuit. Offaly are unlikely to better Louth’s result versus Laois so, ultimately, it will be important for Wayne Freeman’s charges to give themselves every possible advantage for the midlanders’ visit in a fortnight’s time.