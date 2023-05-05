Louth release a new black jersey to make the county’s Leinster final appearance

Barry Cullen (centre) with Grace Cullen, Conall McKeever, Sam Mulroy and Jason Cullen modelling the new Louth black jersey.

Louth have released a limited edition jersey to mark the county’s appearance in the Leinster SFC final.

A black strip, it will become the alternative kit, replacing the traditional white colours.

Although Mickey Harte’s men will be in their customary red for the duel with Dublin, supporters can purchase one of the black jerseys by texting Grace Cullen on 086-0691670. An adult version costs €95 with a children’s top priced at €70.

Barry Cullen of Cullen Autoparts has sponsored the kits and all proceeds will go towards the senior team’s training fund.