Louth players should be aware of pranks upon club return! – Seamus O’Hanlon

There was always great craic and banter when you'd get back to the club with little, mini power struggles for control of the dressing room slagging rights.

Louth goalkeeper James Califf has been back from inter-county duty with Dreadnots in recent weeks. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Seamus O'Hanlon

It's hard to believe the summer solstice is already upon us with the long evenings starting to unwind from Wednesday of this week onwards.

Very little change is initially noticeable during July and early August, I always found, but come mid-August the difference was unmistakable. Evening temperatures falling, light fading and dampness descending… summer was slowly but surely waning.

