Louth open Gerry Reilly Cup defence with convincing victory over Antrim in Dundalk

Louth 0-16 Antrim 0-5

Emmet Duffy hit 0-5 for Louth in Saturday's facile victory over Antrim in the Gerry Reilly Cup match at DkIT. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louth split the posts with each of their first nine shots at goal as the county opened its defence of the Gerry Reilly Cup with a comfortable victory over Antrim at DkIT on Saturday.

Superior in all areas, the Reds led by 0-9 to no score at half-time and while the Saffrons mounted a more coherent challenge in the second half, the outcome was never in doubt on an afternoon where coaches Owen Zamboglou and Anthony Courtney got game-time into 25 players.

Cooley Kickhams’ Emmet Duffy – a nephew of the McCarragher brothers – top scored with an imperious first half display in which he kicked five points, including four from play, the last of which being his best. In receipt of close attention from James Óg McAuley as the move developed, the burly forward threw off the Antrim full-back, took hold of the ball and nonchalantly kicked over the top from 40m.

The No11 hit the game’s opening four scores before lively Ryan Nugent, grandson of former Louth and Newtown Blues ace Danny Nugent, converted having been found impressively by Fionn Coyle, who was typically elegant at right half-back.

CHIPS OFF THE OLD BLOCK

Kayden Fisher – son of Stephen Fisher, who won a SFC medal with Sean O’Mahony’s in 2016 – was on target twice before the interval, with Joseph Hanlon also finding his range from play. The Cooley-native was a tireless worker on the right flank and doubled his tally with a well-taken notch early in the second period.

The breeding is good in this Louth team with captain Ben McKeown, son of two-time SFC winner in St Josephs’ colours, Enda McKeown, a domineering presence at centre-half and Jamie Soraghan, whose mother, Róisín Hanlon, was a serial champion for both Louth and Cooley in her playing career, commanding the midfield sector alongside the equally imposing Michael O’Brien.

Pádraig Murray was Antrim’s leading light and he finally got the Ulster side off the mark five minutes into the second half from a free, but Fisher got Louth back on track, ruthlessly kicking over the ’bar after fine play by Cormac Lundon and Hanlon.

The gap yearned to 11 before Antrim rallied to some degree, the visitors benefitting from Louth’s lacklustre finish which involved a raft of changes that disrupted the flow of the game. The Reds had a second half goal chalked off after Adam Dullaghan had been deemed to have carried the ball across the line before making contact with his boot.

As starts go, this was ideal for a determined bunch of Wee boys, who will now face Cavan and Fermanagh away from home to complete their group programme.

LOUTH: Dan McGuffin; Daniel McArdle, Darragh Flynn, Shane Mullany; Fionn Coyle, Ben McKeown, Donnacha Skinnader; Jamie Soraghan 0-2 (1f), Michael O’Brien; Joseph Hanlon 0-2, Emmet Duffy 0-5 (1f), Luke Shevlin; Ryan Nugent 0-1, Cormac Lundon 0-1, Kayden Fisher 0-3. Subs: Adam Dullaghan 0-1 for Fisher, Jacob Morgan for Hanlon, Ciarán Hickey 0-1 for O’Brien, Cian McKenna for Nugent, Nathan Barnett for McGuffin, Dylan Rendall for Shevlin, Liam Magee for Coyle, Shea Neary for Skinnader, Ciarán Devine for Mullany, Eoin Brannigan for McKeown.

ANTRIM: Daniel McManus; Oisín McKeown, James Óg McAuley, Joe Mulgrew; Cáin McCann, Liam Óg Cullen, Anton Martin; Carl McCann, Pádraig O’Hare 0-1; Odhrán McAuley, Pádraig Murray 0-1 (1f), Joe McKay; Declan Murray, Luke Logue 0-1, Conor Cavana. Subs: Odhrán Quinn 0-1 for Cavana, Killian Brown for Cain McCann, Luke McQuillan for Mulgrew, Ronan McGuckin 0-1 for McAuley, Tiernan Floyd for McKay, Leo McAleer for Carl McCann, Conall McMahon for McKeown, Damien Doherty for Cullen.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).