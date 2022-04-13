Louth Minors need a miracle in do-or-die Leinster duel with Laois

DD Reilly hit 0-4 in Louth's defeat by Westmeath and will play a significant role in the Laois fixture.

Louth minors require a miracle on Wednesday night to keep alive their Leinster title hopes.

Aaron Hoey's boys travel to O'Moore Park – where Laois provide the opposition – in need of a 10-point victory that would qualify the Reds for a preliminary quarter-final by virtue of a third-place finish.

The Wee County have scored just 15 points across the provincial programme to date – 1-1 versus Dublin and 0-11 in Westmeath – so a major improvement is required in Portlaoise for Louth to give themselves even the slenderest of progression opportunities.

There is some positivity to be taken from the vast quantity of scoring chances created by Louth during the opening quarter at Cusack Park, in which the Reds' wides tally topped 10 before Westmeath almost knew the game had thrown in.

Hoey should have a full hand of players to choose from for the Laois assignment, which may mean he fields the strongest possible XV, with Ardee St Marys' Seán Callaghan and Shane Reilly of St Fechin's paired at midfield.

Goalkeeper Fionn McQuillan (Naomh Fionnbarra) is the undisputed first-choice and has even spent time training with Louth seniors in recent weeks. He is likely to have two of Matthew McArdle (Roche Emmets), Alan Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells) and Jake Neilon (Naomh Máirtín) in the central defensive berths, while Hoey seems to be content with Tom Cunniffe (Geraldines), Shaun Duffy (St Patrick's), Ronan Deery (Kilkerley Emmets) and Andrew Begley (Naomh Malachi) as his flank defenders, although Máirtín's Paul Murphy is a viable option if a change is required.

Up front, inspiration will be sought from Roche's DD Reilly and Tadhg McDonnell of St Mary's, while another Jocks prodigy, Darragh Dorian, kicked 0-2 the last day. Big Darragh Conlon (Kilkerley) should also retain his position up front.

Laois’ chief threat may come from Ryan Little who struck 2-1 in the first round, 3-7 to 1-10 defeat of Westmeath. Full-forward David Costello, meanwhile, accounted for half of the O’Moore boys’ total in their comprehensive, 3-15 to 0-4 drubbing by Dublin the last day.

Ultimately, the hosts will be aware that a nine-point loss or better will put them through, condemning the Reds to the Leinster Shield competition. Not that Louth can travel with the scoring requirement as a priority – concentrate of winning the game and the scoreline will look after itself.