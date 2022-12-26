Louth minors given stiff Leinster Championship draw for 2023

Dylan Shevlin is one of a promising batch of Louth minors set for championship action in 2023. Picture: Declan Lynch

The David Reid- and Johnny Clerkin-managed Louth minors have been pulled in a tough Leinster Championship pool alongside provincial holders Dublin, neighbours Meath and Westmeath.

Having won the Gerry Reilly Cup for the first time in the county's history in Oldcastle last August, expectations are high around this group of 2006 borns, particularly given the again eligible Adam Gillespie (Ardee St Mary's), Dylan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells) and Ryan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells) featured for Aaron Hoey's U17s earlier this year.

The Reds open away to Dublin before hosting Westmeath and Meath successively.

Among the other exciting players at the management's disposal are Cormac McKeown (St Joseph's), Micheál Reid (Hunterstown Rovers), Pearse Grimes-Murphy (St Joseph's), Shane Lennon (St Mochta's) and Ciarán McGinty (O Raghallaighs).