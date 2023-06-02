Louth minors blitz Wexford in extra-time to win Seamus Heaney Cup

Louth 4-21 Wexford 3-15

Having trailed by five points with eight minutes to play, a fourth defeat of the campaign beckoned for the Reds after Rory Gilbert’s double had helped Wexford to turn around a three-point deficit during the third quarter.

But the introduction of St Kevin’s player Robbie Matthews was a significant turning point as the burly forward had a decisive bearing on the rescue mission. Having battered his way through a cluster of bodies, the substitute was hauled to the ground in the second minute of added time for a penalty from which captain Adam Gillespie confidently converted to leave just the minimum in the difference on the scoreboard.

In the next attack, a shot-cum-pass by Justin Cooney looked set to fall into the hands of a Wexford defender before Matthews caught him with a shoulder and the dropping ball was poked towards the net by two-goal hero Ryan Shevlin only for Ryan Sinnott to produce his second fabulous stop of the contest.

The momentum was all with Louth, though, and corner-back Cian Farrell went on a foray forward before being halted illegally for a free which Gillespie nonchalantly sent between the posts to force extra-time.

Given the palpable contrast in body language as both teams congregated for a chat ahead of the additional 10-minute periods, it was of little surprise that Louth ran away with it in extra-time as the Slaneysiders added just three points to their tally.

The winners’ defending left a lot to be desired on occasions and Wexford raised the match’s opening green flag on seven minutes when Darren Rossiter slid past the advancing Tiernan Markey. But the Reds responded emphatically three minutes later when Pearse Grimes-Murphy, who was outstanding at times, displayed neat footwork to beat his marker along the endline before driving, right-footed, to the roof of the net from an acute angle.

Louth deservedly held a 1-9 to 1-6 lead at half-time but Wexford wiped it out with two goals by Gilbert, his second stemming from a fabulous catch, swivel and finish despite being outnumbered, and only for Cian O’Donoghue, who had come in between the posts, producing two fine saves and the crossbar denying Brian Roban’s attempt, the outcome could have been so different.

However, after their late revival, the traffic was one-way in extra-time as Tony McDonnell, Grimes-Murphy, Conor McGinty and Shevlin, whose two goals were expertly finished, landed impressive scores.

Afterwards, team captain Adam Gillespie accepted the Seamus Heaney Cup.

LOUTH: Tiernan Markey; Cian Farrell, Caoimhín Prout, Keelan Martin 0-1; Liam Coleman, Pádraic Tinnelly 0-1, Cormac McKeown; Jason Brady 0-1, Conor McGinty 0-2; Conor Mac Criosta 0-1, Dylan Shevlin 0-2, Pearse Grimes-Murphy 1-4; Adam Gillespie 1-5 (0-4f, 1-0p), Shane Lennon, Ryan Shevlin 2-2. Subs: Josh Taaffe for Tinnelly (HT), Cian O'Donoghue for Markey (HT), Tony McDonnell 0-2 for Lennon (45), Robbie Matthews for D Shevlin (49), Jack Healy for Mac Criosta (56), Justin Cooney for Coleman (56), Markey for O’Donoghue (HT, ET), James Corcoran for Farrell (76), Donnacha Hodgins for R Shevlin (76), Liam Brannigan for Grimes-Murphy (78)

WEXFORD: Ryan Sinnott; Mikey Hughes, Aidan Brennan, Niall Furlong; Eoin Hughes, Darragh Harris, Shane Reddy; Darragh Dee 0-1, Cathal Kehoe; Michael Kavanagh, Harry Murphy 0-6 (6f), Brian Roban; Rory Gilbert 2-2 (0-1m), Darragh Gethings 0-2 (1 45), Darren Rossiter 1-3. Subs: Dan Mulvihill for Brennan (56), Jack Conneely for Gethings (57), Chris Frawley for Rossiter (60), Sam Foley 0-1 for Roban (60), Rossiter for Frawley (FT), Frawley for Kehoe (68), Darragh Shannon for Hughes (73), Odhran Kehoe for Foley (74).

REFEREE: Stephen Fagan (Wicklow).