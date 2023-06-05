Louth minor team managers David Reid and Johnny Clerkin to ‘sit down now and evaluate’ ahead second year of their term in charge

David Reid and Johnny Clerkin are set to continue as joint-managers of the Louth minor team for next year having guided the 2023 crop to Seamus Heaney Cup success in Aughrim last Wednesday night.

David Reid and Johnny Clerkin are set to continue as joint-managers of the Louth minor team for next year having guided the 2023 crop to Seamus Heaney Cup success in Aughrim last Wednesday night.

The Reds entered this year’s Leinster Championship as one of the competition favourites, following their victory in the Gerry Reilly Cup in August, but were knocked out at the quarter-final hurdle by Offaly, which resulted in their demotion to the subsidiary grade where victories over Longford and Wexford was enough to annex a piece of silverware.

And while the Mattock Rangers clubman accepts their competitive record of four wins and three losses from seven games is a tad disappointing, he will sit down with Clerkin soon to look ahead to the 2024 renewal and a team that has already qualified for the Reilly Cup’s semi-finals.

"We’ve a two-year term and we’ll sit down now and evaluate what we have done this year,” said Reid, after the presentation.

"We’ll look at where we’ve taken the group and see what we can add to it for next year. This group was good enough to be somewhere else (Leinster final) and this wouldn’t have been the first preference.

"Looking back, as a management, we probably failed a little bit to get them over the line in a step or two along the way. We’ve had that discussion 100 times over the last number of weeks but then the lads showed tremendous character when the game was in the melting pot, when it looked like the game was going away from us, and found that bit between the teeth to dig it out when it was tight. We hadn’t done that in the previous games in the championship.

“Over the campaign, as a whole, we were in the shake-up to win every game. We got over the line here the same as we did in the earlier round against Wicklow, but in some of the other games, we came up a little bit short, which is disappointing to look back upon.

“I’m delighted for them to win this, though, and they did very well in extra-time where there was only one winner which shows you the work Barry (Teather, S&C) has done and the bit of composure they have. When this team gets a run on another team, they’re very, very good.”

Louth gave minor team experience to Emmet Duffy (Cooley Kickhams) and Donnacha Skinnader (Dreadnots) during the Heaney Cup, having also involved a few other 2007 borns in training at various stages of the term, which Reid feels was worthwhile.

"I think it’s important to filter lads through but, to be fair to these lads, we a very strong group of 17-year-olds,” he added.

"We were told about this tournament in Tullamore when we were at rock bottom after losing a titanic battle against Offaly. It was then about regrouping and keeping the lads together for as long as we could because the environment was really good, and I genuinely mean that. You could pick any two players out of the dressing room and they would get on. There has never been any type of clichés in the group.

“The format was very fair. If it was back to old times, we were out in the first round against Dublin after putting in a decent performance, when you look at where Dublin went from there. Then there’s a small bit of regret at where we went by comparison but it’s still good to get silverware at the end of the year.

"We’ve tried to guide them as best as we can. Have we got things wrong? Absolutely. But I’d like to think we got a lot right, too, and they’re a tremendous bunch of young men, first and foremost, whose football ability is unquestionable; they’re a terrific group. This is the start of their journey and I’d like to see as many of those lads filtering through to the U20s over the next year or two years as possible and then going on to represent the Louth senior team.

“The world is their oyster and it’s up to them where they want to go from here because there’s nothing to stop them.”