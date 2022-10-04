Louth minor final meeting of Ardee St Mary’s and Dundalk Gaels is worth watching – as both chase differing records

Ardee St Marys' Brooklyn Gorman and Fionn Coyle, seen tackling Eoin Brannigan of Newtown Blues during last weekend's U15 Championship final in Castlebellingham, will be part of the forward line facing Dundalk Gaels in the minor decider on Sunday. Picture: Paul Connor

A member of the Dundalk Gaels club approached me at a match recently. Here we go again, I thought, another reprimand over a slip of the pen! Not at all, actually.

It was a compliment over the column from a few weeks ago that alluded to minor mentors growing close to their players from a young age and how the U17 championship is, ultimately, the end of the line in this regard.

How fitting it is, therefore, that the Ramparts side – without a Fr Murray Cup victory since 1997 – have gone the whole way to the showpiece and boast a live chance of upsetting long-time favourites Ardee St Mary’s.

The minor championship final is one of the most special occasions in the domestic calendar. It’s the showpiece that adolescents dream of being a part of. I can recall the 2012 situation, when the decider between Oliver Plunkett’s and St Michael’s/St Joseph’s was delayed on foot of an objection. A friend, who was a member of one of the teams, was dismissive of the competition almost once off the senior final programme.

Clearly, the significance of winning a minor championship, whether it’s played on Christmas Day, Easter Sunday, Holy Thursday or senior final day, should always retain its prestige, but the lure of preceding the biggest game in club football, with the crowd, official match programme and inflated setting, is arguably the teasing aspect.

It’s why removing the All-Ireland minor semi-finals and final off the main platform at Croke Park is wrong. These young lads deserve the opportunity to experience all the glitz and glam that accompanies a major ‘occasion’, because that’s what minor finals are, it’s what all finals are.

You see stars of the future and either mentally or physically note them down for reference down the line. Then, how often have you seen a ‘star minor’ who disappears within a couple of years, with ‘that’ final forever used to highlight their wastage of ability or loss to the cause?

But while U17 success doesn’t always deliver on its promise down the line, both clubs involved on Sunday can draw comfort from previous batches having delivered when progressing into the adult ranks.

Gaels won in 1997, a team that included, among others, Peter McGinnity, and with several of that batch in tow, they would go on to win two intermediate championship medals and reach a senior decider. Many clubs can only dream of that sort of return.

Meanwhile, Mary’s won back-to-back minor championships in 2017 and ’18, with a significant portion of their squad for Sunday’s senior set-to with Newtown Blues having appeared in either one or two of those victories.

It is also worth noting that the Páirc Mhuire outfit are bidding to achieve something only done twice in history – and win senior and minor cups on the same day. Newtown Blues did it in 1970, with Cooley Minors (who were Cooley Kickhams for all intents and purposes) showing Kickhams the way 12 months later.

Twice, in 1951 and 1972, Ardee Minors won the championship before St Mary’s followed suit, but with the former having been a parish make-up as opposed to strictly the one club entity, a double victory this weekend would be a first for the decorated Deesiders.

Interestingly, for all the turnover that has taken place in clubs dotted around the county, the team managements are very familiar names, synonymous with both Gaels and St Mary’s. The Dundalk boys have Packie O’Connor , Brian McDonnell, David Coleman and Robbie McCrave – Gaels men to the core and former players with championship medals – among their coaching line-up, while David Woods and Ken Rooney – men who have worn the blue t-shirt from day dot – form a degree of the Mary’s selectors.

Therefore, a really entertaining contest is anticipated at Clan na Gael Park with Stabannon Parnells’ Cathal Sweeney – one of the most impressive officials around at the moment – at the helm.

Typically, there are players to watch on both sides. Tiernan Markey is a gem between the Mary’s posts, with Tadhg McDonnell, Seán Callaghan and Adam Gillespie dripping class with every move. Young Fionn Coyle, meanwhile, is a star in the making on the right wing.

Gaels, the underdogs, have a cohort of really strong performers. Liam O’Connor, son of Packie, is very stylish and capable at centre-forward, as are both Cian Walsh and Tony McDonnell inside. Liam Coleman, son of David, and Pádraic Tinnelly, captain of the successful Louth U16s, are powerhouses on the wings, with Shaun Duffy providing leadership and strength from midfield.