Louth minor championship ties are now in ruthless territory – a decade’s worth of effort and dreaming is 60 minutes from the realms of history

Championship football is cut and thrust from this stage onwards. Exiting is like a sudden death in the family in that you have it one minute and it’s gone the next – no time to prepare but only a gradual realisation that the season is over and that you will have months, and possibly years, to mourn the loss.

It was on the journey home from a County Board meeting a term or two back that two men were found sitting on a car bonnet somewhere around mid-Louth, chatting as the light faded. One of the pair was a selector with his club team for the campaign that had just elapsed and began speaking about how “you’d miss the ‘oul’ football” and training on a Tuesday night.

Therefore, one imagines, that feeling will have been multiplied infinitely for those in charge of the various minor managements and players who departed the championship last Thursday night – with a further eight clubs-worth of dreams to follow tomorrow night.

For while adult teams get a third game regardless of where they finish in the group, either a quarter-final or relegation play-off, it is, to a much greater degree, do or die for the U17s in that third place in the preliminary part of the championship consigns, for the 2005 borns, your underage career to the realms of history.

Whereas men in charge of adult teams, in the majority of cases, are only at the helm for a season or two – or, in extreme scenarios, three – and are more likely to move on given roughly 75pc of club managers in Louth are natives of other communities, the feeling can often run deeper when an underage cycle comes to an end.

Take Aidan Reilly in my own club, Roche Emmets, or Gerry Craven in Cooley, Donal Nugent (Newtown Blues), Adrian Conlon (Kilkerley Emmets),or Packie O’Connor (Dundalk Gaels), among others. These have coached, cared for, looked after and grown close to the current crop of minors within their clubs since day dot in the players’ careers so far.

All the way along it’s been about building and developing, with the end dream of winning a minor championship. There is probably an even greater level of emotion involved when you consider that some of the above have Fr Murray Cup medals from their teenage days.

There must be some cavity of emptiness when a 10-to-12-year programme comes to an end on a September night and while there is no way of avoiding it – and the ‘don’t cry because it’s over, be thankful that it happened’ lines will be turbo-powered as teams fall like flies crushed to a glass panel – it doesn’t make the grieving process any less painful.

Then, when an adult player goes out of the championship, their focus will generally turn to the following campaign quite quickly and how they can improve for that. Unless, of course, it is their intention to retire or go travelling, but that’s very much their own decision.

The inner sense of remorse must be far more gut-wrenching for the 17-year-olds. Personally, considering the minor team I was on in Roche was as close to a waste of effort as anybody would care to imagine, I didn’t experience that knock in my last year as a juvenile.

Our minor campaign included hammerings by St Patrick’s and Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi/St Mochta’s either side of conceding against Dundalk Gaels, so it wasn’t so much disappointment at the tenure ending as relief that the test of endurance was over.

But for the coherent teams who have longed for the minor championship over several years, speaking internally and fantasising about playing – and winning – on senior final day, watching that dream degrade into nothing must be a sickening, devastating experience. For there is no next year.

Four clubs suffered that fate in the minor A championship last week and a further four will follow suit on Thursday night.

Elements of the losing team will progress and, in time, alter their aspirations towards greater glories – at either club or county level, or both – and lose consciousness of the pain and hurt suffered on a September night in 2022.

For others, it will be the end of the journey. Life will take over from football in the order of priority. The minor championship consigned to abyss in the mental log.

What is for certain is that the XVs and subs that take part in tomorrow night’s ruthless environment will never assemble in unison for a football match again. The managements won’t have the complete deck to pick from in the future.

Now there are no second chances. A decade’s worth of commitment and bond comes down to an hour in mid-autumn.