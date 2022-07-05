Louth Minor Board have got underage fixtures spot-on – next to sort out academy squads

Some months back, I commended the Louth Minor Board on putting together a very impressive and comprehensive fixtures programme for the 2022 season.

Across all age groups, from U12 to U17s, there is an abundance of regular fixtures to ensure most underage players have the opportunity to participate in weekly games for their clubs from March through to September.

What is even more impressive is that the Master Fixtures Plan, issued by the Board back at the beginning of March, has, with the odd exception, been carried out pretty much as planned. This despite the challenges the county has faced with the availability of official referees.

I'm involved at U12 and U13 level with Glen Emmets so I'm probably better placed to comment specifically on these age groups.

As always has been the way, some clubs are better organised and set-up than others at juvenile level. However, there is no secret formula or magic wand involved in the process. Put simply, you reap what you sow.

The two most important ingredients are obviously players and coaches but sufficient numbers at both is not even half the battle. With so much choice out there at the moment for parents, the GAA clubs’ offering has to compete for air-time with every other child activity and sport.

If your 'product' is viewed by parents as poorly planned, lacking fun, not challenging their child's development and not offering a regular weekly or bi-weekly slot on the fridge calendar, then you won’t attract or retain numbers.

Early intervention is a key factor also. Recruitment needs to start in the local area or primary school at age six or seven. Generally speaking, starting to look for players at U10 level and above is too late. The horse has already bolted.

Juvenile coaches tend to come from the parent pool and while most are enthusiastic, many are poorly equipped to coach Gaelic football to young kids.

The GAA's coaching programme, TURAS, offers a defined pathway for coach education and development but, in my opinion, it's what you do yourself that makes the crucial difference.

Self education and upskilling, learning from more experienced coaches, asking questions and stealing ideas from rivals, getting adult players to take training sessions, seeking input from others… and playing lots and lots of games against teams from both inside and outside your immediate area.

Perseverance and patience (with both the children and the parents) are key skills also. Gaelic football or, indeed, sport in general no longer enjoy the same monopoly that they once did. Therefore, GAA clubs and their juvenile coaching structures need to up their game accordingly in order to adapt to the changing environment.

All that said, I'm hugely impressed by the quality of footballer many clubs have produced at this U12/13 age group. Even at this early stage, I'm extremely heartened to see the talent and skills that are evident throughout a host of clubs across the county.

Excellent organisatonal and coaching work has obviously taken place in a large number of clubs to provide these players with the platform to develop and showcase their talents. The Minor Board's 2022 extensive pre-planned juvenile fixtures schedule has added greatly to the season thus far.

The next major challenge for the Board is to fundamentally review the operation of our county academy or underage development squads. There is no doubt that countless people have put lots of hard work into this process over the course of several decades but it has not produced the desired effect and, in my opinion, is not working in its current format.

More often than not, it can be very unpopular and uncomfortable to challenge the Status Quo but this is a nettle that needs to be grasped. The recruitment of a qualified, full-time Academy Director would be a good first step.

THE GREATEST RIVALRY

One of Gaelic football’s great rivalries is renewed on Sunday when Dublin take on Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. It will be the 32nd time the pair have faced each other in championship football with Kerry winning 17 times to Dublin's 11. There have been three draws.

While the Kingdom enjoy the historical advantage, it’s the Dubs who have dominated the more recent history. Sunday's clash will be their 13th consecutive All-Ireland semi-final appearance, with 2009 the last time the Dubs failed to reach the last four when Kerry beat them in the quarter-final.

Significantly, that was Kerry's last championship victory over their great rivals.

I grew up in the seventies and remember vividly those epic clashes between Mick O’Dwyer's Kerry and Kevin Heffernan's Dubs from 1975 through to 1979. Those games over that five-year period captured the imagination of the entire Irish sporting public and transformed the way teams would prepare for and play Gaelic football for year afterwards.

Following last year’s semi-final defeat by Mayo, Dublin's decade-long air of invincibility appeared to be waning. Allied to this early season league form, perhaps it was the end of the road for many of their experienced medal-laden players.

Kerry are the coming team. Surely there can only be one result? I'm not convinced. Kerry's Plan A revolves entirely around a fit David Clifford at the edge of the square. Worryingly, their Plan B revolves around an unfit David Clifford at the edge of the square.

Derry have been excellent in 2022. In his third season in charge, Rory Gallagher has really put his stamp on the team and his players have responded. On form, they should have enough for Galway but the Armagh encounter will have brought Pádraic Joyce's men on a terror.

Two weeks ago, I was convinced we'd have a Derry/Kerry final. But don't be surprised if it’s Dublin/Galway.