Louth Minor Board have got underage fixtures spot-on – next to sort out academy squads

Seamus O'Hanlon

Seamus O’Hanlon has been impressed by the quality of players coming through at U12 and U13 level this season

I grew up in the seventies and remember vividly those epic clashes between Mick O’Dwyer's Kerry and Kevin Heffernan's Dubs from 1975 through to 1979.

Some months back, I commended the Louth Minor Board on putting together a very impressive and comprehensive fixtures programme for the 2022 season.

Across all age groups, from U12 to U17s, there is an abundance of regular fixtures to ensure most underage players have the opportunity to participate in weekly games for their clubs from March through to September.

