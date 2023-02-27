Louth midfielder Conor Early secures transfer to Dublin senior club

Conor Early of Louth celebrates after his side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Louth at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Louth midfielder Conor Early has had a transfer to Dublin club Na Fianna sanctioned after Oliver Plunkett’s made no objection to his departure from the Mell side.

The 26-year-old joins Glasnevin-based outfit, who were narrowly beaten by Kilmacud Crokes in last year’s senior championship final, having previously withdrawn a request to sign for O Raghallaighs.

Currently living and working in the capital, Plunkett’s saw no grounds to object to Early’s move despite the county star being a central player for the Drogheda side.

Plunkett’s were relegated from both the intermediate championship and Division 2 of the league in 2022 but hopes are high that they can earn an immediate return to the second tier competitions under Emmet Kelleher this term. They got their season underway on Sunday morning with a convincing victory over Cuchulainn Gaels in the Kevin Mullen Shield.

Early won two championship medals with his native club, adding a junior success in 2014 to a minor championship two years prior.

He is the second Louth player to switch his domestic allegiance outside of the county following Tommy Durnin’s opting to leave Westerns for Inniskeen Grattan’s in Monaghan having had a form to join Ardee St Mary’s thrown out by the hearings’ committee.

Early has become a mainstay of the Reds team under Mickey Harte and links up with a Na Fianna side that also includes Dublin All-Ireland winners Eoin Murchan and Jonny Cooper, as well as current Sky Blues panellist Aaron Byrne.

Na Fianna have a history of facilitating inter-county stars from other counties with current Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney playing for the club as well as fellow Orchard All-Ireland winner Enda McNulty.

Current Dubs boss Dessie Farrell is also a Na Fianna clubman and Early is set to cross paths with the former All-Star when Louth take on the reigning Leinster champions in round seven of the National Football League towards the end of March.

Na Fianna last won the Dublin senior championship in 2001.