Louth masters hit by late suckerpunch in loss to Kildare

Friends - the Louth and Kildare panels with members of the next generation.

Louth captain Paul Prendergast, his Kildare counterpart and the match referee before Saturday's masters' game in Allenwood.

Louth masters suffered a five-point loss to Kildare in round five of the All-Ireland series in Allenwood on Saturday afternoon.

Having won the toss, the Reds elected to play with the strong breeze but found it difficult to break through a very organised and physical Kildare side, and when they did, just couldn't find their range, with a number of attempts falling short of their target.

The Lilies settled much better to the conditions and went in at half-time 0-6 to 0-2 ahead.

Louth made some positional adjustments during the break but it was Kildare who would register the first score of the second half. However, Louth would slowly get back into the game, moving the ball much better with good support play, and taking their scoring opportunities.

The Wee men would get to within one point of their opponents, when Mark Brennan palmed the ball to net with less than 10 minutes to go. However, a costly turnover around the middle of the field a couple of minutes later would result in a breakaway goal for the hosts, stifling the Louth momentum.

Kildare would see out the half to take home the points while Louth were left to reflect on what might have been.

It was a really good effort by a small travelling squad, due to injuries and holiday commitments. Thanks to those who travelled and togged out, to Kildare for their sportsmanship and hospitality and to referee Niall McCormack from Laois.

Louth will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Longford/Leitrim in a fortnight's time.

Louth: Seamus Quigley; Mark Carr, Tommy Donegan, Paul Prendergast; Paddy Meade, David O'Donoghue, Peter Hughes; Seán Gogarty, Robbie Keenan; James Tiffney, Noel Tuite 0-2, Glen O'Reilly 0-1; Mark Brennan 1-0, Trevor Hilliard 0-3, Mick Lundon. Subs: Kevin McKenna, Ronan Lucid.