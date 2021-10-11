Louth Masters face Tyrone in All-Ireland semi-final

Louth Gaelic Masters will play Tyrone Masters in the Dr. Loftus Cup this Saturday 16th October for a place in the All Ireland Final.

This year marks Louth’s first season back in the Gaelic Masters, an inter county competition for players aged 40 and over.

It is highly competitive and well respected with 16 counties taking part.

This year’s format in a change from previous seasons, consisted of four groups of four counties playing each other on a round robin basis with your final placing determining the knockout competition you end up in.

Louth finishing top of their group, would enter the Cup semi finals along with heavyweights Dublin, Mayo and Tyrone.

The Louth squad is made up of approximately 30 players representing 16 clubs from within the Wee County.

The semi final is fixed for St. Tiernachs Park, Clones with Louth’s opponents boasting ex-county stars Stephen O’Neill and Ryan McMenamin among their players.

It is a match everyone within the squad is looking forward to.

Louth Masters would like to acknowledge the support of the County Board who have provided their facilities at Darver Centre of Excellence for their training sessions and to Joe Gibbons and Michael Hamill of East Coast Civil Engineering & Tunnelling Ltd (ECCET) for kindly sponsoring a new set of jerseys.