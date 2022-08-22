Louth masters’ All-Ireland Plate bid ends in narrow loss to Mayo

Louth ran Mayo extremely close in the All-Ireland Plate semi-final, played in Drumlish, County Longford, on Saturday afternoon, losing by a single point.

The Reds travelled with a playing squad of 19, and started the game brightly. However, they failed to convert their good play into scores.

Although down by 1-4 to 0-2 at half-time, there was no reason to panic, and the boys were confident that they would get themselves back into the game.

Louth would get the first two scores of the second half, but were rocked by a fortuitous goal for Mayo against the run of play to put the Connacht county six points ahead with eight minutes of the second half gone.

Mayo would immediately tag on another point but a Louth goal would cue the start of a comeback for the boys from the Wee County. A point for the Leinster men would be cancelled out by a Mayo minor, which would end the opposition's scoring with 10 minutes remaining, leaving Louth in arrears.

An invigorated and determined Louth side reeled in their opponents and there was only a point between the sides with a minute of normal time remaining.

With Louth searching for an equaliser the referee would blow, somewhat early, for full-time, ending Louth’s journey in the All-Ireland series for 2022.

There was disappointment with the result, but the effort and determination shown by everyone was to be applauded. The game was played in a sporting and competitive manner, and we wish Mayo well in the final, and our thanks to them for a great game.

Our thanks to our hosts Fr Murray Gaels for the use of their excellent facilities. Thanks to referee Ray McBrien from Longford for officiating. Finally, thanks to all involved with the Gaelic Masters Association for the effort that goes into organising and arranging the competitions.

Louth will be back in 2023 to give the All-Ireland another go.

Louth: Seamus Quigley; Peter Tuite 0-1, Tommy Donegan, Paul Prendergast; David O'Donoghue, Robbie Keenan, Ronan Lucid; Seán Gogarty, Shane Sweeney; Paul Burke 0-1, Trevor Hilliard, Glen O'Reilly 0-1; Damien Connor 0-3, Ronan McElroy, Kevin McKenna. Subs: Mick Lundon 1-0, Mark Brennan, James Tiffney, Mark Meegan 0-2.